A calmer day in NI ahead as Storm Barra eases

Wednesday looks set to be a drier and brighter day, with showers becoming gradually fewer and lighter as the day goes on.

The highest temperatures will reach 7 °C but will feel colder because of the wind, as fresh and strong northwesterlies and a few showers continue, particularly along the North Coast throughout the day.

A yellow weather warning was in place on Tuesday from 6am until 6pm as Storm Barra swept across the region.

The strongest recorded gust in Northern Ireland was 76mph at Orlock, County Down, surpassing expectations reported by weather forecasters earlier in the week.

Wind speeds of 71mph were recorded at Magilligan, County Londonderry.

Thousands of Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) customers lost power over the course of the day.

In Belfast, the Christmas Market in the grounds of City Hall was shut while the National Trust said Mount Stewart estate on the shores of Strangford Lough was closed "to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers".

Victoria Park in east Belfast remained closed until Wednesday morning due to the threat of heavy rain coinciding with predicted high tides, according to Belfast City Council.

Botanic Gardens in Belfast was also closed, with the festive Bright Lights Botanic trail shut for Tuesday evening.

The next few days look set for rain but will not be as gusty as Tuesday.

Thursday will start mainly dry and bright but becoming cloudy with a band of rain crossing all parts early in the afternoon with clearer, showery weather following later.

For the weekend, Friday will bring bright spells and scattered showers before a more persistent, heavier band of rain coming along on Saturday.

Sunday is set to be cloudy with occasional rain.

Storm Barra is the second named storm of the season and arrives just ten days after Storm Arwen late in November, which caused three fatalities in the UK.