A Christmas cracker… Belfast crowned the sixth most festive city in the UK

The Belfast Christmas Market has returned for the first time in two years. Pic: Liam McBurney.

If you’re already in the festive spirit it could be because Belfast has just been ranked the sixth most Christmassy destination in the UK — and the proof is in the pudding.

According to research by Christmas Tree World, the city spent £149,744 on Christmas decorations and the light switch-on in 2019.

That figure was beaten by Glasgow which spent £498,730, Manchester (£373,000) and Leeds (£277,413). Dundee and Bolton also spent more on their festive light displays.

But thanks to other factors, including the annual Google searches for Christmas trees, Christmas light switch-on date and festive hashtag mentions, Belfast claims its spot as number six on the list of most festive towns and cities in the UK, excluding London.

Manchester comes in at first with Glasgow taking second place, followed by Leeds, Edinburgh and Liverpool.

The research found that there were 25,340 annual searches for Christmas trees here between September 2020 and August 2021, according to Google Ads’ keyword planner.

And the number of Instagram posts mentioning Christmas celebrations in the city, such as the markets, was a jolly 7,164, rivalled only by Manchester with 48,201 festive hashtag mentions and Edinburgh with 52,036.

This may be down to Belfast’s hugely popular Christmas market that returned on Saturday after nearly two years.

People from across Northern Ireland — and beyond — have flocked to Belfast City Hall to get into the holiday spirit.

Vendors at the city-centre event come from 32 nationalities, with local sellers returning too. All are raring to get back in action after a trying time of coronavirus-related setbacks and Brexit difficulties.

Visiting the festive market will be slightly different this year, due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

Its organisers, Market Place Europe, announced that it will be mandatory at all times for those seeking entrance to the market from Saturday to provide a Covid passport, proof of vaccination, proof of a negative Covid test or lateral flow test taken in the previous 48 hours, or evidence of a positive PCR test taken in the previous 30 to 180 days.

Customers are also being encouraged to wear masks and pay with card wherever possible.

But there’s still plenty of time to get into the holiday spirit and give local businesses the festive boost they need.

The market will be staying until December 23, and is open until 6pm on Sunday, 8pm Monday to Wednesday, and 10pm all other days.