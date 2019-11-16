'A danger to motorists': PSNI stop truck with golden retriever

Police have warned of the dangers of transporting animals that are not adequately secured after stopping a pick-up truck carrying a golden retriever.

Roads policing officers stopped the truck on Friday after spotting the dog being carried in the back.

Posting on Facebook, police said: "Mahon Rd Road Policing Unit on patrol earlier found this vehicle.. with quite a unique insecure load!

"A dog being transported like this is not only insecure (and illegal), but potentially a danger to other motorists as well. Any load, animals or not, has to be secure."

Rule 57 of the Highway Code (NI) says: "When in a vehicle, make sure that dogs and other animals are suitably restrained so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves if you stop quickly.

"A seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard are ways of restraining animals in cars."