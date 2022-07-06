A digger and expensive plant machinery stolen in Co Tyrone

A digger has been stolen along with plant machinery “worth thousands of pounds” from a property in Co Tyrone.

A number of items including a Hitachi Zaxis 26U orange mini digger, hydraulic breaker and a silver Ivor Williams trailer were taken from a storage facility in Omagh last month.

Police have issued an appeal for information about the theft which happened at laneway on the Edenbrack Road on Saturday June, 18 on Sunday June, 19.

“It was reported to police that sometime between 2pm on Saturday, 18th June and 6pm on Sunday, 19th June, a number of items, worth thousands of pounds, were stolen,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“It was reported that a Hitachi Zaxis 26U orange mini digger with VIN number, 32919 had been taken, along with a silver Ivor Williams trailer which had its number plate removed at the scene.

“A hydraulic breaker and four digger buckets were also stolen during this incident.”

Police are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage via 101, quoting reference number 352 of 20/06/22.