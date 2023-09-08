A dozen community projects given £260k to help improve water quality across NI

A dozen community projects across Northern Ireland been given over a quarter of a million pounds to help improve water quality.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has confirmed the £260k will benefit local communities and voluntary organisations running small projects to help improve water quality.

The money is part of the 2023/24 Water Quality Improvement Strand which offers funding of up to 85% of eligible projects with amounts ranging from £5,000 and £30,000.

Chief Executive, Paul Donnelly, made the announcement during a visit to Armagh Angling Club on Friday.

“NIEA cannot deliver the required improvements on water quality on its own, so Armagh Angling Club provides the perfect example of what can be achieved when we all work together," he said.

“They work tirelessly to ensure the water quality in the Butterwater River which flows into Seagahan Reservoir improves by a programme of monitoring, pollution prevention and building relationships within the catchment area to bring about schemes such as this.

“Those groups receiving the funding are invaluable contributors acting as our eyes and ears on the river bank, picking up on problems and opportunities to improve water quality.

"Their close working relationship with NIEA is of mutual benefit as we both strive to improve water quality in the Blackwater Catchment and across Northern Ireland.”

The chair of Armagh Angling Club, Aidan Donnelly, said water quality is “a pivotal issue at the centre” of all its work.

“We are delighted to be able to work with all stakeholders in the project on the Butterwater River," he said.

“This funding will enable us to work collaboratively with the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and local landowners to improve water quality on a very important river which contains a brown trout spawning habitat.”

The group engages with the community and landowners as part of efforts to explore nature-based solutions such as using buffer strips along watercourses to reduce the potential of pollutants entering them.

Seagahan Reservoir which is owned by NI Water is a source for drinking water for a population of 38,000 in parts of Co Armagh including Armagh City.

Rebecca Allen from NI Water welcomed the latest announcement and said the company fully supports the work of Armagh Angling Club.

"The catchment management interventions they have developed will greatly assist NI Water through improving the quality of the raw, untreated water in Seagahan dam, ready to be treated and supplied to our customers in the area,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly urged everyone to consider how their behaviour impacts on the water environment and consider the amount of water they use while ensuring all waste water is connected to the foul sewerage system –either via a septic tank or main sewer network.

“We can all take simple steps to improve water quality such as reducing the amount of chemicals we use everyday by using natural methods of weed control, or encouraging wildflower areas in our gardens to increase biodiversity," the NIEA boss said.

"We all have a part to play in this long-term effort to positively contribute to a sustained improvement in our water environment.”

Applications for funding opened on February 8, 2023 and closed on March 10.

The three key themes for funding under this Challenge Competition were cited as; connecting people with the aquatic environment to achieve behavioural change; conservation, protection and restoration of our aquatic environments, and; nature-based solutions, particularly for climate change mitigation and adaptation.