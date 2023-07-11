A family affair: Hilbert Willis (99) takes back seat as next generation steps out for Twelfth of July

The celebrations began early with the Corcrain bonfire in Portadown on Monday night

The Twelfth of July parades have always been a family occasion, but every year some families have more reason to celebrate that others.

For John Willis, this year’s parade in Lurgan will be the 58th time he’s played with Kinnego Flute band at the Twelfth.

A son and four granddaughters will be alongside him. His brother Leslie will be marching. And his father, 99-year-old Hilbert Willis, will be along for the ride.

And the band he’ll be travelling behind is only one year older itself, with Kinnego Flute Band celebrating 100 years at the 2023 parade.

Just last week Hilbert had the honour of presenting both his sons with their medals for completing half a century in their Orange Lodge, Kinnego LOL No5.

“There’ll be an extra large picnic for the day,” joked John as he prepares for another Twelfth.

“I can remember my first one in Keady, but don’t ask me the year!

“It’s always been a big family day,” he said. “And this year is a bigger one with the band celebrating a century as well.”

“My father won’t be walking this time though,” said John. “He’s going to be taking it a bit easier in the van behind us. He probably thinks he’s walked far enough already!”

Hilbert, who will celebrate his 100th birthday next February, has been involved with the Orange Order and his beloved Loughgall FC all his life.

And he can be forgiven for resting his feet this time round after his fundraising exploits at the football club.

In 2021 he completed a year-long walking marathon to support the Co Armagh club, walking 100 laps of the pitch and raising over £12,000 to help bring the stadium up to top tier standard.

And his wish to see Loughgall in the Irish Premiership will come true in September.

Before that though, the Twelfth will be his main focus.

“He loves it,” said son John. “Wouldn’t miss it. It’s one of those days where the whole family comes together and I’m sure we can save him a sandwich or two to keep him going.”

The Twelfth is also a family business in Magherafelt this year, where four sets of three generations will be touring the town on parade with Aughrim Rose of Derry Accordion Band.

While the younger members who have just joined the band are marking their first Twelfth parade, the others collectively can count back on over 520 years of marching.

“You have to be careful what you say when the band gets together, we all seem to be part of the same family so you don’t want to upset anyone!” joked John Gilmour, one of the senior members.

“The present band has a membership of over 40 with four sets of three generations currently in the ranks.

“We have Wesley Gilmour with over 60 years service. He is joined by his son Keith, daughter Gillian and granddaughters Becky and Katie. All in they have 145 years between them.

“John Fulton, like Wesley, has more than 60 years in the band. He is joined by sons David and Thomas and grandchildren Nathan, Daniel, Anna, Becky, Katie and Harry. They top 200 years between them..

“Evans Montgomery is our current band chairman with just short of 50 years service. He is joined by daughters Carolyn (band secretary), Andrea, Joanna and Suzanne and grandchildren Susannah and Ross. They make up 110 years together..

“Then there’s Paul Gilmour, who like his cousin Evans Montgomery has almost 50 year’s service in the band. He is joined by daughter Laura and granddaughter Connie to add another 65 years.

“It all makes up around 520 years between the four families,” he continued

“Both Connie and Ross are on their first Twelfth with the band and are both playing cymbals, joining Harry and Susannah in the percussion section.

“We do keep it in the family, there’s quite a tradition!”

The family history goes back even further than the current crop of family members.

The current Worshipful Master of Aughrim Rose of Derry LOL 711, W Bro John Gilmour is a past member of the band and the third generation of his family to hold the position of Master.

His late father Harry was Master from 1982-84 and his grandfather, John-Henry Gilmour held the position from 1968-1970.

John shares this honour with his cousin and current Lodge Lay Chaplain, W Bro Jeffrey Gilmour who was Master from 2006-2008. His late father, W Bro William J Gilmour was Master 1988-1990.

Also on parade with Aughrim will be W Bro Henry Fulton who was Master from 1980-1982.

Henry has been a member of Aughrim for 79 years and celebrated his 100th birthday in October last year. He has already received Honorary Membership of the Order along with Bro Albert Gregg who has been a member for 77 years.

“There is quite a history,” said John. “And it looks like we’ll be making family memories for a few years to come. “The accordion band was formed in 1952, so 1953 was its first Twelfth. We’ll be making it 70 years in Magherafelt. I’m sure we all know the tunes off by heart by now!”