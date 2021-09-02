‘A fierce champion for peace’: Derry in mourning after death of Pat Hume, wife of former SDLP leader John Hume

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood calls her ‘driving force behind peace process’Former US First Lady Hilary Clinton said she ‘set an example’Taoiseach recognised ‘tremendous contribution’ to peace

Pat Hume (right) together with her husband the late John Hume (PA)

The family of Pat Hume, the widow of the former SDLP leader John Hume, have spoken of their heartbreak following her death.

Mrs Hume passed away on Thursday in Londonderry following a short illness.

Her death comes just over a year after that of her Nobel Peace Prize-winning husband John.

Her family said: "Pat died as she lived – surrounded by family, peacefully and generous to the end.

"Pat spent some days in the hospital in the days preceding her death and saw first-hand the outstanding work that healthcare workers do, and the pressures that they are facing due to Covid.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course which will adhere to Covid guidance. The wake will be restricted to family only.”

The family also paid tribute to medical staff for looking after Mrs Hume in her final days.

Pat Hume

Tributes flowed in from around the world, including from the former US First Lady, Hillary Clinton, who called her a “gracious, determined force”, and political leaders in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described her as the “driving force behind the peace process”

“Without Pat Hume, there would have been no peace process in Ireland, that’s the simple truth,” Mr Eastwood said.

"The compassion, integrity and immense fortitude that defined her incredible character breathed life into our peace over the course of a long campaign that, at times, must have looked like it would never bear fruit. Pat never gave up faith.

“Pat was, of course, John’s guiding light. She was his constant companion, sharing the road and easing the burden in the most difficult of times. When they came under public pressure and attacks on their home for doing what they knew was right, she remained his rock.

"The scale of his achievement was made possible by the depth of her love. But she was, in her own right, a fierce champion for peace and justice.

“Pat holds a special place in the hearts of the people of this city. She would have done anything for them and in return, they loved her. Our city is in mourning tonight for a woman who showed us unconditional compassion and support every day of her life.

"We all live in an Ireland that she nurtured, at peace with itself and free to set its own destiny. It is an incredible legacy that will never be forgotten.

“My thoughts are with Pat’s children Aine, Therese, Aiden, John and Mo, her beloved grandchildren and their wide circle of friends at this incredible difficult time."

The SDLP’s former Foyle MP Mark Durkan worked with Pat Hume in her husband’s constituency office.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “As well as the huge public regard that anybody would have for Pat, I have deep personal appreciation for all she did for so many people.

“Pat was so tender in her care for others but also tensile, not just in support of John, but in terms of her regard for many others as well.

“She had huge empathy and total grace.

“In her work in John’s constituency office people brought her all their cares, troubles, worries and predicaments.

“She tried to help and where she couldn’t she listened to people with such empathy and care but also treated them with complete honesty and respect.

“That was one of the things you recognised about Pat, there was no calculation in the empathy that she could show people.

“Her care didn’t just stop at the close of office hours.”

The former teacher was also champion for victims of the Troubles when appointed to the Northern Ireland Memorial Fund in 1998, just after the Good Friday Agreement.

Her work with victims included grants for their children to attend college and receive assistance.

Last month, she was present with other members of her family when they presented her late husband's major international peace prizes to the people of Derry in a poignant ceremony in the city’s Guildhall.

She also ran operations on the ground during her husband’s time in politics, manning the Foyle constituency office dealing with community issues such as housing and poverty in Derry.

Former United States Secretary of State and First Lady Hilary Clinton posted online: “Pat Hume was a gracious, determined force behind the achievement of peace in Ireland. She and her husband John both made the world a better place and set an example for us all. Sending my condolences to her family.”

Pat Hume

Irish President Michael D. Higgins said Mrs Hume’s life was one of “total commitment to community” and described her contribution to not only peace but as a mother and teacher as “extraordinary in every sense”.

"Pat’s work, like that of John, will always have an indelible place in the minds of all Irish people, in particular those courageous people, of all dispositions, who sought a principled peace as an alternative to violence in any form, who worked day and night for a future that would be inclusive of the best of values,” he added.

Taoiseach Michael Martin also paid tribute to the “beloved mother”.

"I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the Hume family on the death of their beloved mother, Pat,” Mr Martin said.

“Pat and John worked side by side for decades. She was his trusted adviser at key political moments and his anchor in their beloved Derry.

“I want to recognise the tremendous contribution Pat made in their life’s work for peace and stability on this island and her resilience and courage on the path to peaceful change.

“Her love and care for John and their family and her commitment to helping the community and people of Derry means she will be much missed.”

The Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said she was “small in stature but a colossus at a very difficult time” in the history of Northern Ireland.

"In the course of that long and challenging journey towards the peace we enjoy today Pat was brave, courageous and uncompromising, yet she was always gentle and profound in respect for other people and their opinions,” he added.

A joint statement from the First and deputy First Ministers sent their sympathy to the Hume family.

Paul Givan said the wide tributes from across society in Northern Ireland is a “testament to her legacy”.

Michelle O’Neill added: “Pat was a strong and determined person whose immense contribution to our peace is recognised across this island and across the world.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson sent his condolences to the Hume family.

"A unique life well lived and no one who met John left the conversation without knowing Pat. A lovely lady,” he added.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said she wanted to recognise the “very important role played by Pat” to bring about peace.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said: “Although we never met I am saddened by the death of Pat Hume. My thoughts are with her family and the wider SDLP.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long described her as an "absolute lady", adding her "dedication to peace was total as was her dedication to John".

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh described Pat as "an extraordinary woman, and a courageous peacemaker".

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith tweeted: “Very sorry to hear this news. She was an incredible person & extremely kind. All thoughts and best wishes to her family, friends, @SDLPlive and #derry.”