‘A great storyteller of history’: Tributes as historian Dr Éamon Phoenix dies aged 69

Dr Éamon Phoenix has been recalled as one of the pre-eminent historians of our time after his death at the age of 69.

The academic, author and archivist died peacefully at his Belfast home on Sunday following a short illness.

An expert on the history of Ireland and Northern Ireland, Dr Phoenix wrote extensively on the subject and was a well-known media personality.

Last year he was a major contributor to the BBC's acclaimed Year ‘21 podcast series.

He worked as a Fellow at the Institute of Irish Studies at Queen’s University before taking up a permanent appointment at Stranmillis University College.

Stranmillis University College said he was “one of the pre-eminent historians of our time, with the ability to bring history to life”.

"Eamon’s enthusiasm for his subject and dedication to his students marked him out as an exceptional educator," it added.

Prof Marie Coleman, from Queen's University, said the historical profession was deeply saddened.

"Éamon was a very strong believer in that history belonged to the people and in bringing the history to a public audience," she told the BBC.

She added: "He travelled the length and breadth of Northern Ireland, and into the border areas as well, and I don't think he ever turned down an invitation to speak to a local history audience."

Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey said Dr Phoenix’s contribution to advancing the understanding of our history cannot be underestimated.

“Anyone who was interested in Irish politics or history knew of Éamon Phoenix and respected him,” he said.

"However, Éamon’s reputation was based not just on his encyclopaedic knowledge but particularly on his ability to communicate our history in an engaging and entertaining way.”

DUP MLA Paul Frew recalled “a legend and a great storyteller of history”.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said: “Éamon was a gifted communicator who has been publishing and contributing to many valuable and important pieces of historical writing, reflection and analysis for almost four decades.

“His passion and enthusiasm for Irish history and politics brought it to life raising public awareness and interest across society for today's generation."

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” at the news.

"I could listen all day to his unique blend of deep knowledge, instant recall and breathless passion for our history. A great man and fantastic communicator,” he added.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said: “No man knew more about the history of Ireland, and particularly the North and the tragic historical circumstances that shaped the attitudes of all of us on this small piece of earth.”

She added: “I can personally testify that John Hume was an unstinting admirer of his work, particularly his magnum opus ‘Ulster Nationalism’.”#

Dr Phoenix is survived by his wife Alice, daughter Mary-Alice, son-in-law Stuart and granddaughter Nicole.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph previously, Dr Phoenix described the best moment in his life saying: “Meeting my wife at a dance in Queen's just before Christmas 1977.

“We were of different academic disciplines -- Alice had just done a degree in physics and I was doing my post-doctorate in Irish history.

“She's been a great companion and my best friend throughout the years.”

Dr Phoenix held a variety of honorary positions. He was chairperson of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust Northern Ireland; a member of the Expert Advisory Group established by the Irish government to advise it on matters related to the Decade of Centenaries.

He organised a lecture series for the NI Community Relations Council, was a member of the National Famine Committee and the Nomadic Project Board and a Trustee of the Ulster Historical Foundation.

Dr Phoenix had said: “Any contribution I have made to a greater understanding of Irish history. I enjoy bringing public history to audiences all over Northern Ireland and looking for the local connection.”