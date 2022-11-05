A happy tail: Facebook community rescues missing, injured Duke the dog after online appeal

The owner of an elderly dog has spoken of the “heartwarming” community effort to find his lost family pet.

Duke, a 9-year-old black Labrador, went missing from the Stormont area last Friday night after being spooked by fireworks.

He was missing for five days, and an estimated 300 people took part in the search, organised by Facebook group Lost and Found Pets North Down and Ards.

Duke was hit by a van a few days into the search.

Owner Stephen Cowen was in England taking care of a personal matter, his dog being looked after by a family member, when he saw a picture of his Duke on social media a day after his disappearance.

Read more Belfast parrot goes viral again after video emerges of him ordering a Chinese takeaway

With Cowen unable to look for his dog himself, the community took over for him. Various sightings of Duke kept popping up on the Facebook group as people went out to join the search.

“We were all out of our minds with fear,” Cowen said. He came home and joined the search on Saturday.

While he was out looking for Duke on his bike, he said that at one point a vehicle “pulled over — I don’t know how they knew who I was — and said ‘Well, any sign of him?”

Community effort for Duke. Credit: Lost and Found Pets North Down/Ards

After that, more and more cars pulled over to where Cowen was, asking him how they could help him in the search. “People were coming from left, right and centre. I was so grateful.”

“It was incredibly humbling and heart-warming,” he added.

Cowen had to return to England on Sunday night. Duke still hadn’t been found, but the group refused to give up.

Andrea Mannus, founder of the Lost and Found Pets page, organised the final search on Tuesday night. She said: “When I turned the corner, I was amazed. There must have been 100 people there.”

At this point, an injured Duke hadn’t been spotted in 47 hours. Duke was found in Dundonald and taken to the vet by the group, who crowdfunded to pay for his vet bills. He had to be sedated and kept overnight, but his injuries were mild.

Andrea estimated that around 300 people took part in the search over the course of five days. “There’s no hero of the hour here. It was every single person who was there,” she said.

Cowen has been unable to return to see his beloved pet yet, but said Duke is “doing well. He’s in the kitchen, loving it and getting well pampered”.