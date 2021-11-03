‘A lack of leadership shown’ by flying to climate summit

The First and Deputy First Ministers have been criticised for not showing leadership after flying to and from the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

While the Executive Office said that the ministers will be travelling with an airline that vows to offset carbon emissions, some are unimpressed.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey MLA said: "I am not at all surprised that so many of our Ministers and MLAs have completely failed to take a perfect opportunity to show some leadership, and have instead flown to Glasgow.

“Busy schedules cannot be used as an excuse. Cop has been in their diaries for two years — all that was required was a little forward thinking. But therein lies the problem: our future existence requires forward-thinking politics.”

James Orr, director of Friends of the Earth NI, said it was “incumbent on them to show leadership”.

Ms Bailey and fellow Green MLA Rachel Woods will be travelling to Glasgow on Thursday by bus and ferry.

Two Ulster Unionist MLAs and one SDLP MLA are also flying to the conference. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who is already in London, will be taking the train to Glasgow while his deputy Nichola Mallon is making the journey by electrical vehicle and boat.

Mr Orr said: “It just seems contradictory at a time when we're dealing with the most pressing issue facing civilization ever that we wouldn't do what we say, and that's the purpose of Cop — we need to go beyond the rhetoric of words, to talk about real action and one of those things is promoting travel, be that active travel or using public transport and the ferry system that we have.”

Ms Bailey added that “not only have we been embarrassed on the international stage by being the only region across these islands with no climate legislation, but now we are blatantly increasing our carbon footprint even further”.

“The greenwashing from NI politicians is painful. Even with a code red for humanity they aren’t making the necessary changes to build a net zero future.”

It comes after the Belfast Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Environment Minister Edwin Poots had also flown to the conference.

“It’s the most important summit that we’ve ever seen in the history of humanity and how we get there and how we behave are incredibly relevant,” Mr Orr said.

A spokesperson for the Executive Office said: “Ministers travelled between Belfast and Glasgow with an airline that has committed to offset carbon emissions from the fuel used for every flight. Further options will be explored alongside colleagues in DAERA as to how emissions can be offset.”