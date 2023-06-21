A miracle off the coast of Ireland gives hope for Titanic submersible crew

The last living survivor of the deepest successful sea rescue in history fears the worst for the five passengers aboard the small submersible that vanished while visiting the Titanic wreck over the weekend.

Rescuers racing against the clock to save the five people trapped inside a submersible that went missing during a voyage to the Titanic wreckage can take hope from a rescue operation off the coast of Ireland in 1973.

As of Wednesday, there was fresh hope the rescue would be a success as the US Coast Guard said a Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area.

The five people inside the submersible have until approximately 11am on Thursday before their oxygen runs out.

Speaking to Times Radio, Roger Mallinson (85) recalled his frightening experience after his submersible sank off the Atlantic coast of Ireland 50 years ago.

The incident remains the deepest sub rescue in history as Englishman Mr Mallinson and his diving partner, the late Roger Chapman, spent 84 hours trapped at 1,575 feet underwater in a six-foot wide vessel.

If the rescue of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible is a success, it could prove a much more difficult operation compared to Mr Mallinson’s as the wreck of the Titanic, which was built in Belfast, sits 12,000ft below the surface off the coast of Newfoundland.

However, it is still not clear how deep underwater the vessel is.

Mr Mallinson and Mr Chapman – who were 35 and 28-years-old at the time of their sinking – were laying transatlantic telephone wire 150 miles off the coast of Cork in a submersible named Pisces III.

Onboard the Titan submersible's trip to the Titanic with OceanGate that is now subject of frantic search

The machine room hatch of the sub was accidently wrenched open by the surface ship they were tethered to.

At the end of their eight-hour shift, an alarm went off and they could hear water gushing in before the sub flipped over.

The towline snapped and Pisces III hit the seabed at 40mph causing their electrics to turn off.

“It’s very cold and it’s very dark and it’s really frightening because you don’t know what the outcome is going to be,” Mr Mallinson told Times Radio. “Your life support is withering away very quickly and [there’s] nothing to cover it.”

In a strange twist, Mr Mallinson recalled getting into an argument with a crew member before the dive and stole an extra bottle of oxygen to get his own back – it ended up saving his and his diving partner’s lives.

Search continues for Titanic tourist submarine missing in Atlantic with five people aboard

They knew that every ounce of air needed to be preserved. Every 40 minutes the balance would be checked and, if necessary, CO2 was removed and oxygen was put into the cabin to restore the correct pressure. The scarce resources hampered communication with each other.

“We didn’t talk because we didn’t have enough oxygen really so we couldn’t even talk,” Mallinson said.

He added: “Every time we spoke on the underwater telephone, thousands of dolphins chatted back.

“The whole time we were down they were with us, and they were with us as we lifted up. They came up with us. You couldn’t see them, but you could hear them.”

Read more Everything we know about missing Titanic submersible so far

Mr Mallinson and Mr Chapman were also in constant contact with their rescuers.

“You’ve got to trust people because you’re inside and they’re doing outside work,” Mr Mallinson said. “You’ve got to rely on them.”