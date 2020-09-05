A novel idea... micro-library in phone box is a good call

It is a real turn up for the books - residents of a Co Down village have been ringing the changes with their public telephone box by turning it into a micro-library.

Now the BT kiosk is a swap-shop for the bookworms of Edenderry just outside Belfast to leave their finished reads before picking up other second-hand ones - giving a whole new meaning to the phrase telephone exchange.

The 'novel' idea for what Edenderry people are calling their book nook came from avid reader Nicola Dudgeon who has lived in the village for nearly three years and who said she pioneered her books in a booth scheme just before lockdown in the coronavirus crisis.

Nicola added: "I'm always reading but I was running out of unread books and gaining a massive pile of books I'd finished. And then with the lockdown of course it became even more difficult to access books."

Nicola said the Edenderry booth is rarely used by telephone callers with more and more people relying on mobiles to stay in touch.

Nicola, who is seven months pregnant, added: "I thought the phone box would be an ideal setting for our book nook because there's never any danger of anything in it getting wet.

"I put an email out on the Nextdoor app to see if anyone would be interested in the idea and it has bloomed from there. Everyone has really taken to it. The reviews were very positive."

Nicola, who is a furloughed care work administrator, said the people who have 'engaged' with the phone box initiative are not just locals.

"We've had people coming from Carryduff, Dunmurry, Finaghy and the Malone Road to swap books. Originally I thought it would only be used by villagers but at the last count there have been 16 different areas represented.

"Every time I go there I'm amazed at how many books are sitting in neat piles around the actual phone."

Proud villagers who live close to the River Lagan have also put up decorations and flowers inside and outside the phone box.

And there is speculation now of similar schemes starting up in other parts of Belfast.

But Northern Ireland cannot claim to have the first edition of the library-in-a-phone box brainwave.

A fictional one was first mooted on the popular BBC Radio 4 drama, The Archers.