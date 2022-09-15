A planned break in London and witness to history that just kept coming

I’ve always loved history. It was a favourite subject in school and I followed that through at university. Granted that was a few years ago, but the interest has never really left me.

I had booked a long weekend in London several weeks ago. It was to celebrate 25 years of being married to Louise.

There were plans to spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon lazing around Hampton Court Palace, taking in the scenes King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn would have enjoyed before heads started rolling.

Windsor Castle was on the list. So too the Tower of London.

I’m not really a stranger to London. I lived in England while at university so regular weekend trips were short train journeys away. This time, though, I knew an early morning flight from Gatwick to Belfast was going to land us both slap bang in the middle of history as it happened.

And from the moment we walked off the plane to be greeted by an oversized screen image of the Queen, a small figure standing out brightly against a completely black background, this was obviously going to be a different sort of trip to the capital.

It was even more obvious when we arrived at Victoria Station. We were among the few clambering off the train who were carrying bags rather than flowers. Saturday, school off and families were making the pilgrimage.

Bags were dumped off at the Grand Royale Hotel, a building also steeped in Royal history as it’s said to have been commissioned by Edward VII in the 1850s as a London residence for his mistress, actress Lillie Langtry.

You soon realise every corner of London has its own royal story to tell. And whether you’re a royalist or not, you simply can’t deny that London does history so well, and it’s impossible not to be drawn into the occasion.

By 6pm we squeezed onto The Mall. We were not alone. The walk to Buckingham Palace pulled you along on a warm late summer evening. We were just two of thousands on a slow march to the tune of workmen manipulating barriers and erecting scaffolding.

We ground to a halt at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace. To the right a tented village was sealed off as the world’s media gathered. At the front of the palace itself you could see the flowers mounting. There was a five-hour wait just to leave your bouquet. That hadn’t put off thousands.

There was an audible gasp from those standing around us, the ones who hadn’t been moved off the grass or told to move along the footpath. A police motorcycle had moved. The phones all came out and King Charles III was on the move. Right place, right time, his car glided silently past where we stood. Some cheered, some broke into polite applause. It seemed people had no idea what they should do. There was a wave through the window as he passed and he was gone.

Smiles erupted on faces around us. Phones were checked to see if they’d captured the moment. You could sense they all just wanted to be here, be part of the history of the moments that have kept on coming since news of the death of the Queen last Thursday evening.

With people swarming all around Green Park, the walk away was slow. It was populated by people from all walks of life. Languages from across the world chattered quietly as we weaved our way through and off into the night.

We were back again on Sunday, just in case, joining the swarm humming around Green Park where every tree was now decorated with flowers. When you started walking one way, there was little point in trying to turn around, you just had to go with the flow.

Every couple of minutes the relentless march through was paused as another Park Rangers pick-up brought flowers being removed from the gates of Buckingham Palace. More swarming as the trucks stopped and the people there at the time spilled forward to help place the flowers in the explosion of colour now lining the grass all around.

We didn’t want to cheat by placing other people’s flowers so left them to it, trying to move away from the park as it was hot, sticky and shoulder to shoulder. Some of the gates had been closed, Green Park underground too due to overcrowding. After a sweaty hour we peeled free and went shopping.

Come Monday morning we had a think. We’d never get the chance again was the verdict. It was off to Westminster where King Charles III and Camilla were due at the House of Commons at 10am and after dodging the TV crews again – they seemed to have set up in every corner of London – we were standing right at the gates as the King’s car trundled around the corner. More waves, more phones held high above heads. All over in less than a minute.

A restful day wandering around Hampton Court can wait until next time. It’ll still be there. But the sheer volume of people was overpowering. We walked along Park Lane to Piccadilly. It was September 12, anniversary day, and we booked Hard Rock Cafe for that evening, for that’s how we usually roll.

And anniversary weekend over, what I have to show for it is a 1971 laced T-shirt celebrating both the year I was born and the 50th anniversary of Hard Rock Cafe, a short video clip of the side of someone’s head as she shrieks ‘God Save The King’ and the memory of being around London as history unfolded every minute.