A purr-fect ending as Harley the cat finally makes it back home in Belfast

A mischievous cat has finally returned home after going missing for four months.

Three-year-old Harley vanished in September but was reunited with her owner after a caring stranger brought her to a local vet, who was able to locate her Belfast address as she was microchipped.

Owner Clare Barker spoke about Harley's emotional reunion with herself and stepdaughter Chloe Jamison.

"There were many tears," she said. "My 10-year-old stepdaughter just burst out crying when we told her, she couldn't believe it.

"Harley's not just a pet, she's part of the family so it was hard not having her home over Christmas.

"She's such a loving cat and just loves cuddles, particularly with my fiancé Paul. I'm nearly sure if our house were to burn down that he would save her first instead of me!"

Clare has a theory as to why it took so long for Harley to come home. She said: "We live next to a dual carriageway and she was found on the other side of it. I think something has happened that's spooked her and she couldn't find her way back."

A local person spotted Harley in the street last month, and it is thought that four or five people were looking after her before she was brought in to a local vet.

The feline would not have been able to make it back to her loving home if it hadn't been for her microchip.

Clare said: "It just shows the importance of having your pet chipped.

"We knew if she had been run over that her chip would be scanned and we'd be informed, so we knew she was still out there."

Despite four months passing, Harley is back home and Clare said that it is like she never left, except for maybe getting a bit more attention.

She added: "We've four other cats - they're a bit jealous now as we've been spoiling Harley since her return.

"We've now put a collar on her, to indicate that she's from a caring home.

"Hopefully that will stop her getting into more mischief.

"We've no idea what adventures she got up to in those four months, and we'll never know as she can't tell us."