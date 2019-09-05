'A reckless attack': Shots fired at flat in Galliagh Park in Derry

Shots have been fired at the upstairs window of a flat in Galliagh Park in Londonderry.

It happened on Wednesday night just after 10pm.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter said: "There were no reports of any injuries and no one was inside the property during the incident.

"This is a reckless attack in a residential area, with a complete disregard to anyone living nearby. We are extremely fortunate that no one was injured, or even worse during this incident.

"There is no justification for this barbaric act and we would appeal for information to assist with our investigation.

"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and a motive for this attack.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 776 05/09/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."