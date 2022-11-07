A royal rap, cooking drama and the first trial but still no sign of Hancock as I’m Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues

Still no sign of Matt Hancock has I'm a Celeb continues (Photo credit: ITV)

Viewers were left disappointed yet again by ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here as former Health Secretary Matt Hancock still has yet to make his jungle debut.

The MP failed to appear in the programme’s first episode on Sunday, with many on social media sharing their frustrations at the wait. But as Ant and Dec waved goodbye on Monday, it seems viewers will need more patience for his entrance.

“I’m waiting” wrote one eager viewer, joining many on Twitter in the hopes Mr Hancock, who has lost the Conservative party whip over his trip to Oz, would appear on Monday.

Others want him in the jungle so they can begin to vote for him to take on the dreaded Bucktucker Trials. “Everyone waiting for Matt Hancock to appear on I’m a Celeb to vote him in every trial” another user wrote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Apart from anticipating Hancock’s debut, Monday’s episode saw the ‘VIPs’ join basecamp, the first Australia-based Bucktucker Trial in over two years, stories of a royal-booze up, and a brief reference to an already departed campmate.

The second episode of the series, which returns to Australia following two series in Wales, opened with the ‘VIPs, Boy George, Chris Moyles, Olivia Atwood and Scarlette Douglas sleeping in the open Oz bushland – albeit with Boy George’s strange style of rest raising a few eyebrows with the Culture Club star deciding to meditate instead.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

ITV’s audience were also treated to the first Bushtucker Trial, with the VIPs taking on ‘HMS Drown Under’ with Olivia and Scarlette turning taps to drop stars on a slowly submerging Boy George and Chris Moyles.

Chris and George’s floating drew some comical comparisons to Netflix’s Stranger Things.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

After the past few years of companionship in the show, signs of tension between the campmates also began to bubble – over cooking.

Boy George made his feelings clear over Charlene’s cooking, claiming his mushrooms in the camp’s Mud Crab dinner were “undercooked” and the meal made him “feel sick.”

Signs of troubles were greeted with delight by viewers with one user writing “cooking drama is starting already” on social media.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There was also an unexpected musical performance in the camp, with Boy George standing aside for an unexpected music star – rugby star Mike Tindall, (married to King Charles’ niece Zara Phillips) whose rapping of Vanilla Ice’s iconic 90s tune ‘Ice Ice Baby’ turning heads of both viewers and his campmates due to his royal connections.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We also got the story of how Tindall was able to woo Princess Anne’s daughter, in what the sportsman called a “boozy one” when talking about his first date with 20th in line to the throne.

However, the story was met with some confusion by Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, who mistakenly believed Tindall’s famous wife was Australian.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Though reaction to Owen’s confusion soon shifted when social media were thrilled at the sight of the soap actor taking to the programme’s famous shower.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Disappointment was also shared on social media, with users sharing their sadness that Love Island star Olivia Attwood who has since left the programme due to ‘medical reasons.’ Her exit was confirmed by Ant and Dec at the outset of the show.

One user said they hoped she was “able to come back next year.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Monday’s episode ended setting up tomorrow’s “Horrifying Heights’ task, with comedian Babatunde Aleshe selected by the public to face the dizzying task – likely due to his backing out of the height themed opening task which seen him be the first camp mate in 2022 to say ‘”I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!”

It remains to be seen when Hancock will enter the jungle...but it’s safe to say viewers would prefer it be sooner rather than later.