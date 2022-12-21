A trip of a lifetime as NI children with life-limiting conditions visit Santa’s home in Lapland

Making memories: Girda Rupsiene and daughter Urte from Randalstown on a trip to Lapland three years ago

A trip of a lifetime is in store for 100 Northern Ireland children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions as they set off for Lapland.

It was a very early start today for the children, their parents, and medical professionals, who made their way to Belfast International for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust’s (NICLT) first flight to the Finnish region since the pandemic.

The group arrived at the airport at 5am and was greeted by The Choir Studio from Newry, who sang festive songs to start a fun-packed trip.

Kathy McCaughey from the choir said: “It is an absolute honour and privilege to sing for this amazing charity and wonderful children. We hope to have sprinkled a little magic and song as they set off to Lapland.”

The children, parents and medical personnel then embarked on a three-hour flight to Rovaniemi, the magical home of Santa Claus.

Santa greeted the children as they arrived at his home under the Arctic Circle and there are plans for them to say hello to his huskies, bake with Mrs Claus, take a magical train ride and graduate elf school.

Rachael Collins, mother of eight-year-old Noah Collins from Lambeg, said the opportunity for her son and his dad Johnny to go to Lapland “means the world to us”.

Mrs Collins added that the trip is “something we’ve always dreamed of doing and NICLT made that possible”.

She said: “Given how physically disabled Noah is… he is very excited about visiting the real Santa and we’ve told him he’ll get to meet the reindeer and go on a husky dog ride. I know he will find it all so magical.”

Emma O’Neill, mum of Cavan O’Neill (9) from Belfast, said it was “trip of a lifetime”.

She said: “Cavan has cerebral palsy and has had issues with mobility all his life, which is something I am always concerned about.

“He had surgery when he was three so that he could walk and hopefully he will be able to walk one day without canes.”

Mrs O’Neill explained that Cavan had been “very anxious recently, especially after Covid after being alone and isolated recently, but you can see in his face how excited he is”.

She paid tribute to the NICLT, adding: “They have been amazing and they are so organised, especially getting all of Cavan’s medical professionals on the trip.”

Christopher McClure, father of Francesca McClure (10) and James McClure (7), from Co Down, said: “For the children, going to Lapland at Christmas is something they’ll always remember.

“Like many families, the last few years have not always been easy, but we all love Christmas, and this year is going to be extra special.

“We are very excited. We’ve watched the Santa Park videos online and our children have been talking about it non-stop; they’ve been counting down the days until we go. My wife and I are just as excited too.”

This year’s passengers will bring the total number of guests the charity has taken to Rovaniemi to over 1,200 during its 12 years in operation.

The planning and detail required to organise such a special occasion for the children is extensive.

Not only does the NICLT have to ensure that the children’s medical professionals are able to attend, but they must also cater to a host of safety equipment on-board the plane that is necessary for comfort.

Chairman of NICLT, Colin Barkley, explained: “On one day a year, we fill an aeroplane with children with particular needs, their families, healthcare professionals and a whole host of equipment.

“The aircraft is effectively a flying hospital while the authorities in Lapland are aware of the nature of our flight and an ambulance from the local hospital is on standby.”