‘A true socialist’: Tributes flow for Derry civil rights veteran Dermie McClenaghan following his death

Dermie McClenagahan pictured at Waterside Train Station for the 54th anniversary of the 1968 march back in October. Photo: Martin McKeown.

Tributes have been paid to civil rights veteran and “fierce warrior for justice”, Dermie McClenaghan, following his death.

The Derry man was one of the organisers of the October 1968 civil rights march in the city which many credit for changing the course of history in Northern Ireland.

From that day a spotlight was shone on the cause, as pictures were beamed around the world of civil rights protestors being attacked on the street by police.

The October 5 1968 Duke Street March in Derry had been organised by local activists, with the support of the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA).

NICRA had formed in 1967, and drew inspiration from the campaign for equal rights in the US.

They demanded equal housing rights, as well as an end to gerrymandering, discrimination and called for "one man, one vote".

Those peaceful protests would go on to secure great advances for Catholics in Derry and Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in recent months Eamonn McCann hailed his friend Dermie’s role in the civil rights movement.

Mr McCann reflected on the origins of the civil rights movement in Derry after meeting Dermie.

He had just returned from London. “During the week I met Dermie McClenaghan,” Mr McCann recalled.

“’We’re going over here to the Brandywell’, Dermie said to me, ‘We’re pulling a caravan across the road because these people can’t get a house.’

“I knew about housing discrimination of course, John and Mary Wilson were their names, and they had two children and were living in a caravan up a mucky lane off Hamilton Street in the Brandywell area.

“And the reason they couldn’t get a house was because they were Catholics, it was as simple as that.

“I joined because Dermie says ‘come along’.”

They blocked off the Lecky Road for 24 hours and it attracted a lot of publicity – for that group of activists it signified the start of a movement to bring about change.

Along with Eamonn Melaugh, the last surviving organisers of the 1968 march (minus Bernadette McAliskey) were pictured outside Waterside Train Station in October to mark the 54th anniversary.

Pictured in front, three of the original organisers, Eamon Melaugh, Dermie McClenaghan and Eamonn McCann. Photo: Martin McKeown.

Dermie’s health was deteriorating at the time but he wanted to be there to honour the occasion.

Following his passing, people in Derry have taken to social media to pay tribute.

John O’Neill said: “It is with a heavy heart that I pass on the news that our beloved friend Dermie McClenaghan left us last night. His likes will never be seen again.”

An “absolutely heartbroken” Michael O’Donnell said Mr McClenaghan was “among the finest men” he ever knew.

“He was kind, generous, thoughtful, considerate, a true socialist who believed in fair play and respect for everyone,” Mr O’Donnell added.

“And he practised what he preached. You’ll read a lot of eulogies about Dermie in the coming days. Believe every word of them. Our world is a lot poorer today, the next one considerable richer.

“To Dermie’s friends, and they are many, we are all feeling each other’s pain. And to Pauline, his wife, soul mate and love of his life, all of Derry is throwing it’s arms around you right now. Xx"

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin also paid tribute and said Dermie “was there to back every progressive demand and struggle”.

"He's been an inspiration to the socialist movement in Derry. Always encouraging and always up for doing whatever he could. We will miss him but he's in our hearts and his legacy will live on. Rest in Power Dermie,” he added.

Derry musician Paddy Nash said: “One of the greatest human beings I’ve ever had the privilege to meet. A man of true compassion and a fierce warrior for justice. Great storyteller and joke enthusiast to boot. Rest easy Dermie. Your light will shine on.”

While SDLP leader Colum Eastwood expressed his sadness. "A true socialist, a real rebel and probably, the nicest person I have ever met. He was there at the beginning. We’ll miss him,” the Foyle MP added.

A socialist to the end, one of Dermie’s last posts on social media read: “As Oscar Wilde said, 'To recommend thrift to the poor is both grotesque and insulting. It is like advising a man who is starving to eat less'.”

Dermie will be waked at his home from 12 noon tomorrow December 24 until 10pm.

Funeral arrangements to follow.