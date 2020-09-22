A warrior to the end: Cancer campaigner Melanie Kennedy passes away at 43

Tributes for mum who fought to get drug on NHS here

Cancer campaigner Melanie Kennedy has been remembered as a "fantastic advocate" after losing her battle with the disease.

She passed away aged 43 - six years after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

The Bangor woman's death was announced yesterday by her mother Christine.

She said on social media: "It is with much heartbreak that I need to let her friends know, our precious wee warrior passed away peacefully at 2 o'clock this morning. Heaven has gained an angel and we are bereft.

"Our beautiful, brave, funny, inspirational and much-loved daughter has gone to be with the angels tonight, Melanie Kennedy, a warrior till the end. Fly high our precious darling."

Melanie, a mother-of-two, began campaigning for access to lifesaving treatment when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and told she had five years to live. She was diagnosed six months after her second son was born.

Melanie Kennedy on Christmas Day with sons Josh and AJ

The disease had developed during her pregnancy but was not detected straight away. She had a mastectomy as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was initially optimistic about her prospects.

After her earlier treatment stopped working, Melanie became aware of a potentially-effective drug Kadcyla, which was available on the NHS in Scotland but could only be accessed privately in Northern Ireland at a cost of £20,000. Melanie's campaign for access to the drug brought her to prominence, and in July her efforts led to Kadcyla being made available here.

She had hoped the medication - generally only considered life-lengthening, not a cure - would allow her to spend more time with her sons Josh and AJ.

In April 2018 she was told that she was free of the disease. She described that year as "phenomenal". However, the cancer returned and she sadly died on Tuesday morning.

Melanie ran the Northern Ireland Cancer Advocacy Movement, which provides support for other cancer sufferers.

On its Facebook page, the NI Cancer Advocacy Movement posted: "It is with immeasurable grief we confirm that our beloved founder Melanie has passed away after her long battle."

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw tweeted: "So saddened to hear of the passing of Melanie Kennedy "Cancer Warrior". She was such a formidable person and the best craic!"

The National Autistic Society Newtownards Branch also paid tribute. The organisation posted on social media: "Everyone at Nas Newtownards are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our amazing Autism mums Melanie Kennedy.

"She was a true warrior fighting for support for our children, always happy to lend a hand at any of our events and campaigning for and helping many people.

"She will be greatly missed by us all. Her two beautiful boys and her entire family circle are in our thought always."

Scores of people paid their tributes as news spread across social media. Marie Foy of Cancer Focus said: "She was a fantastic advocate for equal access to cancer drugs and helped Cancer Focus NI with our campaign. The charity's thoughts are with her family and friends at this time."