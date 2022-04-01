A week on from her wedding and BBC’s Emma Vardy is back to work reporting from Ukraine

She only tied the knot last weekend, but the news never stops for a dedicated Emma Vardy who was straight back to work with a reporting assignment in Ukraine.

Just days after her fairytale wedding at Lissanoure Castle in Co Antrim, the BBC’s Ireland Correspondent said goodbye to new husband Aaron Adams and flew out to Lviv, on the western edge of the war-torn country.

On Thursday, Vardy posted on Twitter that ‘after an incredible week’ it was time for her ‘to get back to the day job. She wrote: “News service to resume shortly.”

But many of her followers were surprised to wake up the following morning to a photograph of the journalist in the city of Lviv, with one asking was it an April’s Fool coming so soon after her wedding and others praising her commitment to her job.

Good morning from a misty Lviv where I’m rounding up the latest developments in Ukraine for @BBCBreakfast. Have joined the excellent team for a wee stint here. The rain is just like Northern Ireland, so bar the air raid sirens I feel very at home �� pic.twitter.com/ABM04pULB3 — Emma Vardy (@EmmaVardyTV) April 1, 2022

Read more How Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson saved the day at BBC broadcaster Emma Vardy’s wedding

Vardy’s photograph was accompanied by the caption: “Good morning from a misty Lviv where I'm rounding up the latest developments in Ukraine for @BBCBreakfast.

“Have joined the excellent team for a wee stint here. The rain is just like Northern Ireland, so bar the air raid sirens, I feel very at home.”

The Southampton-born broadcaster later tweeted a series of photographs from Lviv, of church windows and statues covered up in the face of further air strikes.

She wrote that during the day, the ‘beautiful’ city felt alive but the ‘rather ghostly sight of covered statues and church windows’ were a reminder that people there were still nervous.

During the day the beautiful western #Ukraine city of Lviv feels very alive. But the rather ghostly sight of covered statues & church windows a reminder that people here are still nervous. After all, Lviv was hit by air strikes on its outskirts in the past week. pic.twitter.com/h8XdyrjiW8 — Emma Vardy (@EmmaVardyTV) April 1, 2022

Responding to her initial post about her new assignment, one follower wrote: “Stay safe. Somewhat of a contrast with being on honeymoon.”

Another said: “My goodness, that didn’t take long. Straight out into a war zone, wee warrior keep the head down, stay safe Emma. Faugh a Ballagh.”

A third posted: "When I read that at first I thought it was an April Fool. Nothing like getting broken back in gently.”

The newlyweds are planning to honeymoon in Hawaii in May following the upcoming assembly elections.