A white Christmas in Northern Ireland – what are the odds?

Snow - Belfast ...The Clarke and Slane family build a snowman on the hills of Belfast on December 27 2020. Pic Kevin Scott

The bookies have opened betting for a “white Christmas” with Belfast one of the most likely cities in the UK to get a coating of the white stuff this year.

The UK has not seen snow on the ground on Christmas Day since 2015 when it was reported at a 10th of weather stations.

Those 2015 flurries came five years after widespread snow and the coldest December for a century in 2010.

William Hill, which opened betting on a white Christmas, has released odds for the big day.

Belfast comes in at 9/2 while Dublin airport is 6/1.

Surprisingly, Birmingham is the current favourite across the Irish Sea in front of Northerly cities in Edinburgh and Newcastle Airports, both 4-1.

The last snowfall – which didn’t settle on the ground – on Christmas Day was in 2017, and the last widespread white Christmas was in 2010.

That year was the coldest winter in living memory and one that will be remembered for years to come.

The "big freeze" of 2010 brought extensive snow, ice, and record-breaking low temperatures.

The chilly conditions provided the backdrop for picturesque, winter postcard scenes right across Northern Ireland.

Bookmaker William Hill on Monday opened its book on the UK and Ireland being treated to a white Christmas, with prices for 10 major UK airports.

For many, snow is synonymous with Christmas - Bing Crosby even dreamt of it - but in the UK, snow or sleet falls an average of 3.5 days in December. The Met Office is able to accurately forecast whether snow is likely on any given Christmas Day up to five days beforehand.

And despite its disruptive nature, Christmas is the one time of the year when troublesome weather appears to get a free pass.

Leeds Bradford Airport is more than 700ft above sea level and holds the record for being the highest airport in the UK.

It is therefore surprising to see it appear alongside the likes of London City Airport and Dublin on 6-1.

Manchester is 13/2 while Bristol, Liverpool and Cardiff Airports are 8-1.

The popular pastime of betting on a white Christmas was instituted by William Hill, and traditionally required a single snowflake to fall on the Met Office operations centre in London.

Nowadays, and with that building long since sold and with the national weather service now based in Devon, all that is needed to declare a white Christmas is the observation of a single snowflake falling in the 24 hours of December 25, at one of 10 major UK airports.

The last widespread white Christmas in 2010 saw snow on the ground at 83% of weather stations - the highest amount ever recorded - while snow or sleet fell at 19% of stations.

Technically though, 2017 was the last true white Christmas in the UK - with 11% of weather stations recording snow falling, but none recorded any on the ground.