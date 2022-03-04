A ‘yarn hug’ from Northern Ireland to Ukraine as knits are recycled for babies caught up in war

Some of the hats for Ukrainian babies.

A group supporting adults experiencing mental ill-health have decided to recycle their hand-knitted Christmas tree into “hats and yarn hugs” for Ukrainian babies.

Amid the cries of pain and anguish in Ukraine as Russian troops invade Ukraine, are cries of newborn babies, arriving into a war zone.

Some pregnant mothers have been forced to seek refuge in hospital basements and bomb shelters to ensure their babies made it into the world.

Others have had to flee to the relative safety of bordering countries.

The Ukraine conflict has impacted on people across the world, including clients attending AMH New Horizons Foyle wanted to offer their support in any way they could.

Along with donating non perishable products the ‘Knit & Natter’ group suggested re-purposing the knitted squares created for AMH Foyle Christmas 2021 tree project.

The group are now busy turning these squares into hats and yarn hugs for the Ukrainian babies and young children appeal.

Padriag said: “We have been through our own conflict here and know only too well the psychological and intergenerational trauma this conflict will leave.”

Roisin added: “We just want to connect and let the people of Ukraine know we are thinking of them, this is our action and I am so glad I can help in some way.”

Service Manager AMH New Horizons Foyle Pauline Flanagan, is delighted to get everyone involved and extends an appeal to all the people of the North West to look under beds, raid the cupboards, for any leftover odds and ends of wool.

You can post or drop off at AMH New Horizons Unit 13 Springtown Industrial Estate Londonderry BT48 0LY Tel 028 71373502

There are 9 AMH New Horizons Services across NI, we support the recovery of adults experiencing mental ill health who are interested in progressing towards further education/training or employment.

The “Working it Out” project is part funded through the Northern Ireland European Social Fund Programme 2014-2021, the Department for the Economy and Western Health & Social Care Trust.

For more information follow this link: www.amh.org.uk