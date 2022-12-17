A1 Banbridge crash: Multiple casualties and suspected life-changing injuries for one person

One person is believed to have suffered life-changing injuries in a road traffic collision on the A1 dual carriageway at Banbridge that led to multiple casualties.

Police are appealing for witness to the crash on the northbound side of the A1 shortly after 10.50pm on Friday.

It was reported that a vehicle had left the Edenordinary Road and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

PSNI Sergeant Meaney said: “We attended the scene along with our colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Multiple casualties were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Unfortunately, at this stage it’s believed that one of those involved in the collision may have sustained life-changing injuries.”

Sergeant Meaney added: “Our investigation into this serious collision is underway and we are appealing to anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist us to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1983 of 16/12/22.”