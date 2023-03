A crash has closed a section of the A1 (Niall Carson/PA)

A section of the A1 has been reopened following a crash on Monday afternoon.

At least two cars were involved in the crash, which happened on southbound lanes between Loughbrickland and Sheepbridge.

It was the second crash in the area in recent days, after a 75-year-old woman died on Sunday following a single-car crash on the southbound carriageway.

It happened between Banbridge and Dromore shortly before 12.45pm.