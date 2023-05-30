A5 delays cost my son his life, heartbroken dad tells inquiry

Father of 21-year-old killed on most dangerous road in NI slams green activists over hold-ups

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy - who was Infrastructure Minister when the scheme was greenlit in 2007 - speaking to the inquiry in Omagh. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The right to life became “secondary to environmental concerns” throughout delays to an improvement scheme on a NI road on which 47 people have been killed since 2007, a public inquiry has heard.

The A5 road which links the city of Derry with Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone, has been subject to calls for improvement following the high volume of fatal collisions on the road.

A scheme to turn the A5 into a dual carriageway was greenlit in 2007 but has been held up by legal proceedings from a group known as the Alternative A5 Alliance (AA5A).

Forty-seven people have been killed in road traffic collisions on the road since then.

A public inquiry into the A5 resumed at Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone on Tuesday, a venue chosen as a result of the planning appeals commissions' recognition of "the number of people who may wish to participate in or observe the session on road safety".

Students and GAA club members from schools in the area around the road had also gathered in Omagh to show their support, as families of those killed on the road gave evidence.

Those in attendance fought back tears as Felix Rafferty – whose son John (21) was killed on the A5 in October 2022 – spoke to the commissioner.

“We feel that had the new A5 road been built when it was meant to, John would still be with us," he said.

"We feel strongly aggrieved that the right to life - the most fundamental of all human rights - has been allowed to become secondary to environmental considerations by those opposed to the scheme.

"Their objections have led to judicial reviews that have constantly delayed the project and these delays have cost lives.

“It is a matter of urgency that the scheme to build a new road gets underway without delay so that no other family has to get through the endless pain and suffering that we and other families who have lost loved ones on the A5 have had to endure every single day."

A large crowd packed Omagh's Strule Arts Centre to hear families' evidence at the public inquiry. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Thereas Finley’s aunt Julia McSorley was killed on the road outside Aughnacloy at the end of April this year.

She told the inquiry she was giving evidence for the future safety of the children gathered in the venue.

"I don't want my child or anybody else's child coming up that road with their aspirations, going to university in hopes of being the next lawyer, the next doctor, the next nurse, whatever, plumber you name it - their lives can't be taken away,” she said.

A minute’s silence was held at the end of the families’ contributions in memory of those who had lost their lives.

Earlier on Tuesday the inquiry heard from Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts, who said the fact a public inquiry had to be held on the scheme was “embarrassing”.

“The A5 is a crucial road network that connects the region as far up as Donegal with Belfast, Dublin, and the rest of the island of Ireland,” he said.

“One of the most common issues raised by many of our members is the economic imbalances which have persisted in Northern Ireland, largely on an ‘east-west’ basis.

“Over the years of peace, I fear we have never really got to terms with the issue and it will require significant investments in infrastructure to drive real change.

“I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say that this project would be transformational. It would be a good example of Northern Ireland and Irish governments working together on something which will have a positive impact on the whole of the island as well the immediate area.

“This would be real reconciliation in action, investing in everyone’s future and business prosperity.

“The A5 project is perhaps one of the most obvious projects that can address the investment imbalances as this project is of regional importance to Northern Ireland’s economy and its infrastructure.”

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy, who held the role when the scheme was approved, voiced his frustration that delays had prevented an improvement that would have saved lives.

“The A5 is one of the most dangerous roads on our island, and has been the scene of heartbreak for too many families,” he said.

“Delivering the transformation of the A5 road will save lives and make this road safer for everyone.

“The A5 dual carriageway project was first launched 16 years ago when I was the Regional Development Minister in the Executive and made huge progress.

“It is deeply frustrating that continued legal challenges have held up this vital project and stalled the delivery of a first-class road from the north west to Dublin.

“Work to build the A5 must start once these latest challenges are overcome, and I would urge people to have to their say in support of this project at the public inquiry.

“This is a major opportunity, as not only will this transform the road, it will unlock huge economic benefits through connecting the north west to the rest of the island, while creating jobs and cutting journey times.”

Alliance Party councillor Stephen Donnelly said it was long past time for delivery on the project.

"Today, people across West Tyrone gathered in Omagh to say loudly and clearly: enough is enough. Our region deserves safe and proper infrastructure. That starts with the A5 upgrade,” he said.

“The testimony we heard from bereaved families during today’s session of the public inquiry was utterly devastating. Communities and families have been torn apart by the loss inflicted as a result of the failure to deliver this project.

"I would also like to thank Tyrone GAA for spearheading the latest civic initiative to provide our local community with the platform to make their voice heard.”