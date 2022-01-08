A5 upgrade: How many more lives do we have to lose, asks grieving uncle of road victim

Upgrade ‘has to be done’ in spite of opposition from landowners, he says

The heartbroken uncle of a young man tragically killed in a crash on the A5 just before Christmas has asked how many more lives need to be lost on the road before it is upgraded.

Aaron Harkin died following a collision on the Victoria Road in Ballymagorry, Strabane, on December 7.

The 25-year-old was the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van which collided with a cement lorry.

Aaron’s father died when he was very young and his uncle Martin helped raise him.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Martin described Aaron — who had two young children, Brody and Ashton, with his partner Chloe — as a ‘lovely fella’ and said it is time those opposed to the upgrade of the A5, which was first announced in 2007, “woke up”.

The A5 upgrade would see the road between Aughnacloy and Londonderry transformed into a dual carriageway and would be the single largest road scheme here. The planned upgrade is part of a cross-border project to improve links to Dublin and Derry.

It has been beset by legal challenges over the years, most notably from the Alternative A5 Alliance, a group of landowners along the route who are opposing the scheme.

“Those against it are holding the country to ransom, there’s enough land here to do everyone,” Martin said. “To make the A5 safe will take more land, and I get some people don’t like that, but it has to be done. It’s a very busy road and three other young men also died on the road after Christmas, it’s a terrible tragedy.”

Nathan Corrigan (20), Petey McNamee (20) and Peter Finnegan (21) died on the A5 at Garvaghey, near Ballygawley, in the early hours of December 27.

Martin said: “Aaron had a young child who is only 15 months old. He was a doting father. It’s heartbreaking — a tragedy we will never forget.”

He described Aaron as a young man who had “his whole life ahead of him”.

“He was full of life. He had just finished his apprenticeship and became a qualified plumber three months ago. He was doing well and very happy.

“All he was doing when he was killed was a hard day’s work, making a living for his family,” he said.

Aaron left behind his partner Chloe, who Martin said is struggling to cope with her loss and is now raising a young family by herself.

Asked what he would say to those opposed to the A5 scheme if given the opportunity, Martin — who has operated a business in Strabane for many years — replied: “I would say ‘wise up’. How many more lives are we going to have to lose?”

Strabane MLA Daniel McCrossan said the A5 upgrade is a “matter of life and death”.

“It doesn’t matter what other argument is made. Ask Aaron Harkin’s young partner how she feels today about how dangerous that road is,” he said.

“This just can’t go on any longer, action needs to be taken. Just look at Aaron’s partner and young baby now living without a father or partner, it’s absolutely brutal.”