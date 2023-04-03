A6 Derry to Drumahoe road set to open ahead of Easter holidays

The new section of the A6 is to open on Thursday.

The A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe scheme is set to open to traffic ahead of the Easter holiday period.

The road, which will reduce the travel time between the north west and Belfast, is to be fully open from Thursday afternoon.

This scheme, along with the Randalstown to Castledawson scheme completed in 2021, represents an investment of around £440 million by the Department to upgrade the roads infrastructure between Derry and Belfast.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the news.

She said: “I am pleased to receive confirmation from the Department of Infrastructure that they plan to open the new Derry to Dungiven section of the A6 on Thursday.

“This is positive news for Derry, Dungiven and the surrounding areas as we will finally see this road built and opened for use,” added the East Derry MLA.

“Not only will this new road cut journey times between Belfast and Derry, it will improve the north west’s connection to other parts of the island.

“I look forward to seeing the A6 opened to the public."

In January, there were calls for a public inquiry into ongoing delays to the project's completion.

The Department for Infrastructure previously said the Covid pandemic has had a major impact on delivery of the A6 scheme with various activities having been disrupted due to social distancing requirements, staff absences and difficulties with the supply chain.

It also blamed “current market volatility” for impacting on delivery timescales.