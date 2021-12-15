Aaron Canning: Irish League footballer back in court for drink-driving reports seven years after ‘flashing’ sex offence

Irish League footballer Aaron Canning has had his court case for an alleged drink-driving incident adjourned until January 5.

The star centre-back was due for a first appearance at Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena on Wednesday, but the case has now been delayed until the new year.

The Coleraine FC defender, who had been on loan at Dungannon Swifts this season, is suspected of being involved in an accident on the road between Limavady and Coleraine last month, while under the influence of alcohol.

He has also been accused of driving without insurance and failing to report an accident.

This is not Canning’s first run-in with the law, and if convicted of these new charges it could be the end of his career with Coleraine FC, who have given him multiple chances for redemption before.

The Bannsiders terminated his contract in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to flashing a 57-year-old woman the previous year.

Canning was a Northern Ireland under-19 international at the time and was subsequently sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to comply with a seven-year sexual offences prevention order (SOPO).

North Antrim Magistrates Court had heard how he approached the woman on three different instances outside her home.

He initially contacted her on the pretext of asking for directions as she left a nearby shop.

On the second occasion, he was seen to be ‘fumbling’ with himself and on the third incident, he pulled up alongside the victim in his car and exposed himself before asking her “if she would like some of it”.

Sentencing Canning then, district judge Liam McNally said the player's "modus operandi" was to "target older women".

"This is a very serious offence, that is why I asked you to read the victim impact report, so you know how much you have affected this woman's life,” said Judge McNally.

"Mr Canning – use this as a red light to stop your offending. If you breach any of these terms or commit further crimes you will be sent to prison."

In 2015, the Sunday World further discovered that Canning had previously received a police caution for making “dirty” phone calls to a separate 53-year-old woman.

After moving around through multiple clubs including Institute and Glenavon, Coleraine re-signed him in 2018, adding that the club felt he should be "offered an opportunity to rebuild his career".

The north-west side further said that Canning accepted full responsibility for the "difficulties of his past" and declared then that he had taken steps to make changes in his life.

However, the 29-year-old has a history of upsetting his employers, mostly for missing important matches.

Coleraine placed the defensive star on the transfer list suddenly in September 2020 after he reportedly failed to turn up for an important European game against Scottish side Motherwell.

The club helped him with his issues once again and he went on to play an outstanding spell for them last season, with manager Oran Kearney saying the team were “delighted” to have him “doing what he does best” on the pitch after a four-month break from the game.

But Canning’s problems resurfaced at the beginning of this season, when he once again failed to turn up for a European match against Velez Mostar in July.

He was consequently loaned out to Dungannon Swifts, who were also left unhappy with the defender after he reportedly missed a match last month.

Sources in Coleraine told the Sunday World that Canning has wasted his talent.

"He's one of the best players in the Irish League when he's on his game but he just can't get over his problems," noted the source.

"The fans backed him because they were aware of his problems but they turned on him when he started messing around again."