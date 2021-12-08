Aaron Harkin, Strabane collision victim, had ‘biggest, kindest, caring heart’ in Co Tyrone

A young man who died in a Co Tyrone crash had a ‘kind and caring heart’, friends have said.

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Aaron Harkin, who was killed following a fatal road traffic collision on the Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, Strabane.

The 25-year-old is believed to have been the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van which collided with a black Scania cement lorry on the A5 at around 3.25pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital.

Tributes have been paid to Aaron by local politicians as well as from ‘Life After’, a community organisation which supports people who have lost loved ones as a result of a road traffic collision.

They posted on Facebook: “This morning we are saddened to hear of the passing of the late Aaron Harkin, after he was involved in an RTC on the A5 yesterday outside Strabane.

“Could everyone please keep the Harkin family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this traumatic event.

“We at Life After offer our deepest sympathies to Aaron’s family and wish you God’s richest blessings in the days and months ahead with the reassurance that we are there to offer support and assistance if or when required.”

The Strabane Playclub, a play care facility for primary school children, also posted on social media that the community are “totally devastated, heartbroken, deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of Aaron Harkin.”

“We express our deepest sympathy, our thoughts and prayers to his beautiful wee family, Chloe & the boys, who he loved and adored, to Anne, Glenn, Marc, (Sparky), & Chloe, who he would move heaven and earth for, to his extended family circle,” a spokesperson said.

“Aaron you had the biggest, kindest, caring heart that I ever knew, and you shared it with the world, that beautiful smile just lights up the room. Keep shining bright!”

Politicians from the area expressed their condolences to Aaron’s family.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “My sincerest and deepest thoughts and prayers are with the Harkin family tonight, his mum, brothers, sisters, Aaron’s partner Chloe, his friends and all who knew him.

“There are no words for such a difficult loss. It’s heart breaking.

“The prayers of this entire community are with you all. May he Rest in Peace.”

SDLP councillor Jason Barr added that it was “such devastating news” and urged the community to “please keep all Aarons family and friends in your prayers in the days and weeks ahead.”

Sinn Fein MLA Maolíosa McHugh said on Tuesday evening that the death has “devastated” the local community.

“I’m deeply saddened that a local young man has died on the A5 road near Strabane,” he said.

“This has shocked the local community who are devastated at this tragic news.

“I want to extend my condolences to his family and friends at this sad and very difficult time.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene.”

The Victoria Road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene but has now reopened.