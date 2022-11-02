Aaron Law: Police charge man with manslaughter ahead of funeral of ‘terrific dad’

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 34-year old man in Portglenone.

The man was arrested following an assault against Aaron Law outside a licensed premises in the Main Street area on Sunday.

Mr Law was taken to hospital shortly afterwards and later died of his injuries. His funeral is due to take place on Saturday with a mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Clady followed by a burial at Aghnahoy Cemetery, Portglenone.

The 41-year old is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 3.

A police spokesperson said “As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

On Tuesday, the PSNI said a 41-year-old man had been arrested and was released following questioning.

Tributes on social media paid to Mr Law after the news of his death. One post described him as a “terrific dad”.

Another friend Jamie Forsythe wrote on Facebook “A sad, sad few days as one of the best sadly grew his angle wings. An absolutely brilliant mate, got us through tough times, a work colleague for the last 5 years and a terrific dad to his two beautiful kids.

It continued to say Mr Law was “loved by everyone, not a bad word was ever said about (him).”

"I hope you’re at peace mate, work has lost its life and soul. Will never forget you Aaron. A special, special guy. One-of-a-kind. You made such a positive impact on so many lives.”