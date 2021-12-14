Aaron Webb: 12-year-old boy remembered as ‘special and outgoing’ at funeral

A 12-year-old boy who died after being knocked down by a van in Co Antrim last week has been remembered as a "very special child" at his funeral.

A picture of Aaron Webb, who was from Stoneyford in the Greater Lisburn area, was placed next to his coffin along with a blue floral teddy bear during Requiem Mass at St Joseph’s Church, Glenavy, yesterday where Aaron's grandparents, Liam and Deirdre Moore, are well known.

Funeral prayers were led by Father Kevin McGuckian, who administered the sacraments to Aaron in his early years and later on as a pupil in Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School near Lisburn.

He described Aaron as a "very outgoing fella" who had "no filter". "When he was asked a question, you would just get what we thought," Fr Kevin told mourners.

Aaron's dreams for his future career were that he could become a YouTuber who could work from home. He was "very keen, a lovely child who was very well-mannered".

The young boy was in first year at St Patrick's Academy in Lisburn, where he had been in attendance since September. The principal and senior staff were at the funeral along with other pupils from his class and described Aaron as a bright ray of sunshine in their school.

Mourners gather at the funeral of Aaron Webb

Hymns including Be Still for the Presence of the Lord and Be Not Afraid were sung at the funeral to remember the beloved son of Brian and Laura, who died in hospital after the collision on the Lisburn Road on Friday.

After the funeral, Aaron was interred in the cemetery adjoining St Joseph's Church. In lieu of flowers, his family asked for donations to the air ambulance.

The community was in shock following Aaron's death, with local Alliance councillor David Honeyford describing the news as "heartbreaking".

“This is a horrific tragedy — words can’t convey the unimaginable pain and agony the family will be going through,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the entire family circle. My thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time of loss.”

Stephen Martin, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, said he learned of the "tragic and untimely" death "with deep sadness".

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare and I can only imagine the pain that is shared by his family, friends and wider community," he said.

Sharon McMaster, of Kindergardencooks, which hosts weekly outdoor gardening clubs for children, said Aaron was one of the keenest gardeners at an after-school club at his primary school.

"He was, as many others have mentioned, always smiling and he was so affectionate, he wouldn’t have thought twice about giving you a big hug when he was happy," she said.

He loved "a good laugh" and often forgot his wellies, gloves or water bottle, she said. "Aaron will be greatly missed and I’m so glad we got to spend those fun times with him," she said.

Townland Boxing Club, at which the teenager was a former member, paid tributes on social media. “Townland Boxing are heartbroken to hear of the tragic accident and passing of young Aaron Webb, a former member of Townland Boxing Club,” the club said.

“Aaron was a lovely, well-mannered happy child who got along with everyone. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his mother and father, Laura and Brian, and his entire family circle. God has truly gained a special angel, rest in peace Aaron.”