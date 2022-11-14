Abandoned Belfast cat Twinkle Toes finds new home after more than 200 days in adoption centre

Abandoned cat ‘Twinkle Toes’ has found a new home after spending more than 200 days in an animal sanctuary.

The 13-year-old feline feared being left on the shelf at the Cats Protection’s Belfast Adoption Centre after her owner passed away earlier this year.

She was left homeless back in March and staff at the centre worked tirelessly to find her a new family in time for Christmas.

The charity has confirmed that a Belfast Telegraph reader got in touch with the centre after being moved by Twinkle Toes’ story.

"Twinkle was adopted and went to her new home over the weekend,” a spokesperson confirmed.

There were fears that the cat’s age and some minor health issues such as high blood pressure were deterring potential adopters – she requires half a tablet a day to manage the condition and is on a specialist diet for her sensitive stomach.

Centre manager Jules Laroche previously said: “The staff and volunteers are all so fond of Twinkle Toes.

“While young cats and kittens may have immediate appeal to potential adopters, people shouldn’t overlook older cats as they can bring so much joy.

“All Twinkle Toes wants is a cosy bed, someone to love her and a good supply of catnip! Her health issues are easily manageable for an experienced cat owner.

“This lovely lady will make someone a great companion and we are really hoping we will be saying goodbye to her very soon.

“While we have made her stay as comfortable as possible, 237 days in care is just too long.”