Abbie Nummy funeral hears of 'happy-go-lucky' girl who brightened everyone's day

Girl (14) died in farm tragedy

Abbie Nummy, who died in an accident at the weekend

A teenager who died after an accident on a farm was a “happy-go-lucky girl” who “brightened everyone’s day”, mourners at her funeral have heard.

Abbie Nummy (14) passed away on Saturday afternoon after the tragedy in the Bernish area, near Newry.

Emergency services frantically attempted to save the young girl’s life at the scene, but she sadly passed away.

Captain Gary Roberts, who led the service at St Mary’s Parish Church in Newry on Tuesday afternoon, told mourners that Abbie was someone who had achieved so much in her short life.

The mourners were led by Abbie’s grieving parents, Andrew and Lorna, and siblings Jamie and Darcie and wider family.

Mr Roberts said: “Abbie lived her life to the full. She was filled with enthusiasm, topped up with boundless energy... cram-packed with her own special sense of humour.

“Her life lovingly overflowed into her relationships with family at home and friends at school and wherever Abbie happened to be.”

Mr Roberts told mourners that the loss of Abbie had left her loved ones’ hearts “filled with sadness”.

“We have lost someone so close to us and who meant and still means so much to us,” he added.

He urged Abbie’s family and loved ones to find strength in God as they continue to come to terms with their deep loss.

“I’m sure that’s what Abbie would want. I’m sure she would want us to remember her with joy, remember all the good times together,” he added.

“She would, I think, like us to live our lives to the full too — just as she did.”

Reading out a tribute on behalf of the Nummy family, Mr Roberts said Abbie was a “happy-go-lucky girl” who always had a big smile on her face”.

“No matter what you asked her to do, it didn’t matter whether the task was clean or dirty - she just did it,” he said.

The funeral heard that Abbie was passionate about farming and loved being outdoors with her cousins Dylan and her uncle Derek, and enjoyed tasks such as baling.

“In a way for Abbie, the muckier the job the better it was — she didn’t care about the messy side of farming,” he continued.

Poignant tributes from staff at Newry High School where the teenager was a Year 10 pupil, were also read out during the service.

Her classmates also touchingly described Abbie as someone who “brought the best out in everyone".

“There wasn’t a moment she wasn’t smiling or laughing. She brightened everyone’s day,” they said.

“She was always kind to everyone, and everyone took her as their own. We love her and we always will.”

Mourners were told Abbie was the “epitome of the exemplary pupil”, a hard-working student who was “diligent but not too serious” and was “fun-loving, jolly and compassionate”.

The teenager, who had previously attended Mullaglass Primary, was also praised for her extra-curricular school activities, particularly her interest in sports.

After the service, the teenager was laid to rest in Presbyterian Cemetery, Newry.