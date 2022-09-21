ABC council strike to pause at midnight as workers mull over new deal

Workers at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have ended a prolonged strike which has seen household waste pile up throughout the district.

Industrial action began on August 15 and has resulted in half a million bins not being collected.

The Labour Relations Agency brokered a special council meeting on Tuesday which approved a pay deal for council staff.

GMB Union has said the deal “goes some way to helping the lowest paid council workers face the cost-of-living crisis and a hard winter ahead”.

The action has been halted to while more than 1,000 GMB, Unite and Nipsa members vote on an improved pay deal in the coming days.

Piles of rubbish that had been dumped outside the New Line Recycling Centre in Lurgan before it was finally cleared (Pic: Belfast Telegraph)

Intense negotiations have resulted in a new offer after workers sought a cost-of-living payment, wage harmonisation across the borough and a percentage point pay increase.

Unions met with council bosses on Wednesday morning before agreeing to pause the six week stand-off which will be suspended from midnight.

It has been most acutely felt in the lack of waste management services available to ratepayers, with households bins left unemptied, recycling centres closed and bin bags lining the streets beside overflowing public bins.

Alan Perry, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “GMB members have fought hard for what was right and should be rightly proud of themselves, they now have a deal on the table winning a deal which will help to feed their families.

“They want to thank the public for their support during the industrial action, which has been a struggle for everyone.

"If accepted, this will go some way to helping the lowest paid council workers face the cost-of-living crisis and a hard winter ahead.

“While welcome, this award from the council will not reverse the real terms pay cuts our members have suffered over the last two decades.”