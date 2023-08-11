‘Abhorrent’ Glider attack sees Translink staff member left with suspected broken nose

A Translink staff member has been left with a number of facial injuries including a suspected broken nose after a reported assault on a Glider in west Belfast.

Translink confirmed the member of staff attacked was an Inspector on the vehicle in the Lenadoon area of the city.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday evening, with the member of staff attacked by a man who spat at him before punching him in the face.

The man and another woman accompanying him were ejected from the bus.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm a Glider Inspector was injured following an assault last night around 5.30pm (10 Aug) in the Lenadoon area of Belfast.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority and we strongly condemn this attack on our colleague, who was taken to hospital.

“Our staff member is being offered all available supports.

“We are assisting the PSNI investigation, including provision of CCTV from the Glider vehicle, the halt and body cam footage.

“We also offer a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence which leads to a conviction.”

The attack has also been condemned by local SDLP councillor Paul Doherty.

“This is an abhorrent attack on a Translink staff member while just trying to do their job,” he said.

"Nobody should be subjected to something like this while working and I’m sure it was a very upsetting experience that will stay with the staff member for some time.

“Many people in West Belfast rely on the Glider and other public transport to get them where they need to be, to work, school, to socialise or for appointments. Given the importance of these services for people in this community it’s deeply disappointing that we continue to see anti-social behaviour taking place and this latest attack on staff.

“I would appeal to anyone using public transport to treat staff with the respect that they deserve. Continued incidents like this risk vital services being withdrawn from this area and that’s the last thing the local community wants to see. Anyone who witnessed this attack should come forward to police, we need to see a zero-tolerance approach for attacks of this nature.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “The member of staff suffered facial injuries including a suspected broken nose.

“The suspect is described as aged in his late 20s – early 30s, with short blonde hair and wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information or footage that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1611 of 10/08/23.”

Translink has been contacted for a response.