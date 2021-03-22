Abortion is a devolved issue, insists DUP's Lockhart

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis does not have the power to force Stormont to expand abortion services in Northern Ireland, according to a DUP MP.

But while Carla Lockhart argued it is entirely a devolved issue, others say Westminster has the legal power to act if the Department of Health fails to commission services across all the health trusts.

"This is an over-reach of the Secretary of State's powers. This is a health issue and therefore it is for our health minister to bring forward suggested regulations on the commissioning of services," Ms Lockhart told BBC Sunday Politics Programme.

Mr Lewis said he will this week take legislative action to force Health Minister Robin Swann to commission abortion services across Northern Ireland. Some trusts are providing abortion services, but in the absence of the department commissioning them, some women are still forced to travel to England.

Deirdre Heenan, professor of social policy at Ulster University, said that it is not just a health issue, which is devolved, but also about human rights, which is not.

She told Sunday with Steven Rainey on the BBC that the NI Secretary is "simply running out of patience with the Executive because they have a legal duty to... commission these services".

"People are, of course, entitled to their own opinions. However, the law is there and the law is clear."

The law allowing abortion in Northern Ireland was passed by MPs in late 2019, at a time when the Executive was not operating.

Ms Lockhart said the intervention was "unacceptable" and claimed people in Northern Ireland did not support the decision.

She also claimed the abortion legislation introduced by Westminster went "much further" than was recommended.

"Westminster has done what is required of them. If you actually look at the legislation, it mentions the Department of Health in terms of commissioning, therefore, it is not for them to get involved in this issue," she added.

"If the Northern Ireland Executive can't come to an agreement, it is up to the courts to determine what is required of our Executive."

Justice Minister Naomi Long said that the Assembly should proceed to commission the services that is required in law.

"I would prefer this is done by Executive, I would prefer the Executive would step up and undertake its duties properly," Ms Long said. "But in the absence of that, Brandon does have the right to take on these responsibilities."