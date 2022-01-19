Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fiasco was done to add drama to Netflix series, says Northern Ireland F1 hero John Watson

Watson driving for McLaren at the US Grand Prix in 1982.

Northern Ireland Formula 1 icon John Watson believes Netflix series Drive to Survive is partly to blame for the controversy around Max Verstappen’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix win over Sir Lewis Hamilton.

An inquiry into the biggest crisis to hit F1’s governing body in years began this week.

Mercedes’ Hamilton was on his way to winning December’s Grand Prix — and the World Championship — before a crash saw the safety car sent out, ultimately ensuring the title came down to one lap of racing with the British driver’s lead erased.

Verstappen overtook Hamilton and claimed his first title in what was the final race of the season.

The Red Bull driver’s job was made easier after race director Michael Masi allowed lapped cars to pass the safety car, giving Verstappen a clear run at Hamilton.

It has since emerged that Masi failed to apply the rules correctly during the safety car period.

Max Verstappen is congratulated by Lewis Hamilton after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Pic: Getty Images

Belfast man Watson (75) — a five-time Grand Prix winner in the 70s and 80s — suggested Netflix drama Formula 1: Drive to Survive has led to the sport’s directors becoming increasingly focused on the entertainment aspect.

The series first aired in 2018 and has resulted in a surge of new F1 fans as it offers unprecedented access to behind the scenes drama.

Verstappen previously said he would no longer appear on the show, which has been a huge hit in the US, as it creates drama and rivalries that do not exist.

Watson felt the introduction of radio messages between F1’s governing body, the FIA, and team principals in 2021 was partly down to adding more drama to Drive to Survive.

“There are channels for challenges, but not as a part of what I feel has become the consequence of the access given to Netflix and Drive to Survive, wherein we've now got this type of 'Support Act' to the stars,” he told RacingNews365.

“These people — ie the FIA and their officers — some of them have become a part of this 'show'. They're not there to be that — they're there to adjudicate. They're not there to be known or shown or whatever.

“They are people that should be behind the scenes and shouldn't at any point of time be given acknowledgement. That's not their job, and that's not what they're in that position for.”

Watson added that Masi’s position as FIA race director is in doubt ahead of the 2022 F1 season and was of the opinion the Australian had options available to him in Abu Dhabi that he did not use.

“I understand that it would have been awful way to end the championship if it finished under a safety car,” he said.

“But there were potentially other options, of which one, I understand, would have been to red flag it immediately, then everybody could have come into the pits, could have reloaded on fresh rubber, and restarted the race.

“At least that would have been a level playing field for everybody, but the way that it unfolded made it an unlevel playing field for Lewis, and a much more favourable one for Red Bull and for Max.”