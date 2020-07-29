Abuse charges for man deported by US

A defence solicitor told the court bail would be sought at a later date

A man deported last week from the United States, where he had been living under the radar, has appeared in court charged with sexually abusing children.

Darcy Gearoid McMenamin (44) is accused of indecently assaulting two children and committing an act of gross indecency on one. The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between January 1992 and December 1993.

When asked if he understood the charges, McMenamin, with an address at Glen Road, Drumquin, Co Tyrone, replied: "Yes I do, but I don't know what they are."

An officer told Omagh Magistrates Court, sitting in Dungannon, that the charges could be connected to the defendant.

Is not clear when McMenamin was arrested, but it is known he was "removed" from the US on July 20, where he had lived as an undocumented immigrant.

A defence solicitor told the court bail would be sought at a later date.

He also requested reporting restrictions banning McMenamin's identity from being published.

This was not supported by the prosecution, which said if the court made any order it would be "potentially contentious" for the media.

District Judge John Meehan agreed, telling the defence: "There is a close eye kept by the (Lord) Chief's office, who review any such order, and we then get convoluted advices with statute quoted as to where it fits."

The judge asked the solicitor to outline under what statute he was seeking anonymity.

The solicitor replied saying he had done this before but could not recall the exact legislation, and due to time constraints had been unable to source this. Suggesting an interim anonymity order, the defence solicitor said he could research this in time for the next appearance, adding: "I do not move these applications lightly."

Members of the press were prepared to challenge the position, but it was not necessary as Judge Meehan ruled: "I don't see there is grounding to step in and make an anonymity order. It's a serious matter and I don't feel I can intrude upon press freedom. I will not make an order."

McMenamin was remanded in custody to appear again next month.