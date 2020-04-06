Abuse victims in Northern Ireland will not be abandoned, pledges charity

Victims of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland will not be abandoned during lockdown, a former justice minister and a women's charity have said.

The pledge comes after a 26-year-old woman was stabbed in the back at a house in the Eventide Gardens area of Limavady at around midnight on Saturday.

The woman was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition yesterday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

Women's Aid NI told victims that services were still available and issued guidance on how to get help safely during lockdown.

Claire Sugden MLA said she has serious concerns over a surge in domestic violence as many face being trapped with perpetrators.

She encouraged those facing domestic abuse to use their daily exercise as an opportunity to get help. "Now we're in our homes more than ever, the presence of domestic violence will increase and that's really worrying," she said. "There's a lot of other factors with this too. People may be drinking more which may fuel a more hostile environment."

Sonya McMullan is regional director with Women's Aid NI.

She said: "It's very worrying times. I certainly don't think we've hit our peak yet if we compare with other countries like Italy and Spain.

"Across Northern Ireland, calls to our services are remaining quite steady at the moment."

The charity has published a self-isolation safety plan, which encourages measures like texting and using code words when it is not safe to make a call.

Women's Aid refuges remain open, but due to self-isolating restrictions work is progressing to open self-contained units in the Foyle area, Ballymena and Belfast.

"We're working really closely with the PSNI and the Department for Communities, who are looking at finding safe accommodation."

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or know someone who is, contact 111 or 999 in an emergency. A 24-hour domestic and sexual abuse helpline is also available on 0800 802 1414, with further information at www.womensaidni.org.