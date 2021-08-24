Abused, slapped, spat on... shop staff tell of customers from hell

Name calling, sexual harassment, being slapped, spat on and attacked with groceries - these are just some of the shocking scenarios facing retail staff.

The horrifying incidents, laid bare in an annual survey by shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw, have prompted the organisation to renew its call for legislation to protect people working in retail from violence, threats and abuse.

It comes as the union launches a Freedom from Fear campaign this week.

The results of the survey found that a staggering 92% of respondents have experienced verbal abuse in the line of duty, while almost three quarters (70%) were threatened by a customer.

Likewise, 14% of retail staff were assaulted, and it emerged that one in five victims had never reported the incident to their employer, including 5% who had been physically attacked.

One shopworker told how they had experienced “people throwing things at me, being abusive about waiting times and about not wearing masks” while someone else reported that they had “been called names and sexually harassed”. An employee recalled having a “basket thrown at me because we didn’t have the ready meal he wanted.”

Another revealed that a disgruntled customer “threatened to wait on me outside the store when I finished because she was unable to get a refund”.

Meanwhile, someone else was “physically slapped by a customer, spat at and had groceries thrown at me”.

Usdaw General Secretary Paddy Lillis said it was “heartbreaking” to hear these testimonies from Northern Irish shopworkers “who deserve far more respect than they receive”.

“Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shopworkers and demonstrate the need for a ‘protection of shopworkers’ law,” he said.

“It has been a terrible year for our members, with over 90% of shopworkers suffering abuse, more than two-thirds threatened and one in seven assaulted.

“Enough is enough, abuse should never be part of the job.”

Mr Lillis called for action to protect shop workers.

“A new protection of shopworkers law comes into force today in Scotland, but we are deeply disappointed that the UK Government has continued to resist a similar measure in England, Wales and Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Retail staff across the UK deserve the protection of the law.”

Mr Lillis said members were “deeply concerned that the current high levels of abuse will become the norm, unless the Government takes urgent and meaningful action”.

Retail NI boss Glyn Roberts said the increased staff abuse comes as “no surprise” and he urged the Executive to follow Scotland’s lead and “pass legislation to give shop staff greater protection”.

“It is shameful that so many staff have been the victim of verbal and physical abuse by customers over the last 12 months,” said Mr Roberts.

He added: “We fully support Usdaw’s Freedom from Fear campaign.”