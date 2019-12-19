'Abusive' fan banned from stadium by Ulster Rugby

Earlier this year Ulster Rugby handed a lifetime ban to a fan who directed abuse at Ireland international Simon Zebo (stock photo)

Ulster Rugby have banned a spectator after "abusive behaviour" at their game with Harlequins on December 7.

The club's CEO Jonny Petrie said on Twitter the spectator had been banned as a result of "complaints made by other supporters".

He said the fan would be banned from future Ulster Rugby matches at Kingspan Stadium.

"We all want Kingspan Stadium to be an intimidating place for away teams to visit, but abusive behaviour will never have any place here," he wrote.

The club said it was a "timely opportunity to remind all supporters of our Respect Policy and Stadium Regulations".

Ulster won the game 25-24 after a late penalty from John Cooney. They also defeated Harlequins 34-10 in the reverse fixture in London last Friday.

Earlier this year Ulster Rugby handed a lifetime ban to a fan who directed abuse at Ireland international Simon Zebo during a European fixture against Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium.