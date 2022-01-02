Abusive tweet targeting Dodds is inexcusable, says DUP leader

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has described the failure by Twitter to act to remove an anonymous account which targeted Diane Dodds as “inexcusable”.

Police are currently investigating the tweet directed at the former Economy Minister and Upper Bann MLA which made reference to her dead son.

The post, from an anonymous account, was sent at 2am on New Year’s Day, and despite numerous reports to the social media giants and a police investigation the post remains visible.

It was posted less than a week after the family had marked the anniversary of Andrew’s death. The son of former DUP MP Nigel Dodds, Andrew was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, and passed away on December 28, 1998, shortly before his ninth birthday.

Sir Jeffrey said Twitter must explain how the “vile and depraved” tweets are not a violation of their rules.

The DUP leader said: “After more than 36 hours, the failure by Twitter to remove the account which targeted Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds in such a vile and disgraceful manner is inexcusable.

“Despite the launch of a police investigation and universal condemnation, it seems Twitter is unwilling to take the action necessary against those who are fuelled by hatred. What is even more shocking is Twitter responded to say after reviewing the information they did not find a violation of their rules.

“Twitter must explain why they view these vile and depraved tweets as acceptable.

“The current self-regulation procedures by social media companies are not fit for purpose and empowers the continuation of online abuse. Time must now be called on those who use online platforms to relentlessly abuse others and on the failures by social media companies to properly protect users from these cowardly attacks.”

The comments were made under a picture Mrs Dodds had posted with her dogs on Twitter to wish people a happy new year.

PSNI Superintendent Barney O’Connor said on Saturday: “Police have received a report of comments made on social media and an investigation has now been launched.”

The abuse of Mrs Dodds has been widely condemned.

Ulster University academic and political commentator Duncan Morrow said: “Actually unspeakable. The people trolling Diane Dodds seem to have lost a grip on the basics of humanity.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described the comments as “truly vile”.

“This abuse of Diane Dodds is utterly disgraceful,” he added.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed that police were investigating the Twitter account.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously,” he said.

“We have spoken with her (Mrs Dodds) and our inquiries are continuing.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “I’m not retweeting the vile comment as I refuse to give such a sick individual the attention they so desperately crave. How or why anyone would taunt a mum about her dead child is beyond me.”

Mrs Long said she’d reported the abuse to Twitter and to the PSNI, saying the social media company needed to “take reports more seriously”.