Accelerant poured through window and door of Carrickfergus house before it was set on fire

It happened on Ellis Street in the town shortly before 9pm on Monday night. Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: "Minor scorch damage was caused, but thankfully the property was unoccupied at the time. "We are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity to call us on 101, quoting reference 2064 of 24/08/20. "If you have information call us on the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference number 2064 of 24/08/2020. "A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."