Access to affordable food an issue in parts of Belfast and Derry, according to Which?

Consumer group has urged supermarkets to help those in need

More people in NI may be using food banks due to the cost-of-living crisis

Parts of Belfast and Derry have the greatest need of support accessing affordable food in Northern Ireland, according to a report from Which?

The consumer group has called on supermarkets to sign up to a 10-point plan to help customers through the cost-of-living crisis as it named the 50 UK areas where people are most likely to struggle to access affordable food.

Although widespread support is needed generally for residents right across NI, Which? said there is a noticeably greater concentration of those needing help in parts of south and west Belfast, and in and around Derry.

Factors such as low income, poor access to affordable food, having no large supermarkets nearby and a lack of online shopping deliveries contributed to making it difficult for people to find healthy and affordable food, the watchdog warned.

It has drawn up a ‘Priority Places for Food Index’ with Leeds University ranking local areas according to the likelihood of people needing support to access affordable and healthy food.

The index suggests that overall, seven in 10 UK Parliamentary constituencies have at least one area in need of urgent help accessing affordable food.

East Londonderry is the region most in need in Northern Ireland, followed closely by Foyle, whilst Fermanagh and South Tyrone, and Lagan Valley, are the least affected.

Bruce Gardiner-Crehan, project manager of the South Belfast Food Bank, said that he agrees with Which?’s concept of a plan for supermarkets to guide customers more.

He said: “I do the shopping for me and my family, and often it’s confusing because you’re looking for the best deals and some things are worked out by cost per kilo or per 100 grams and it’s misleading. They need to be clearer.

“Some supermarkets are doing a lot. We’ve got a corporate partnership with Tesco. We collect at the Newtownbreda and Lisburn Road stores, and they actually give us a monetary top-up.

“We have a collection point in the store and shoppers spend money on their own bits, then spend a bit more to donate it to the food bank, so Tesco are getting more money by us collecting food.

“They recognise that and they give us a proportion of what they make, which is really quite generous. They are doing a lot, but they could definitely be doing more, such as controlling the prices of items that are going up and trying to stop that. If things continue the way they are, then we’ll be moving towards a huge influx [of more people needing food banks]... but at the moment we’ve just seen a slight increase.”

Recent research from the UK’s Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) found that households in Northern Ireland have experienced a record drop in spending power, decreasing by 28.7% in a year.

The data, produced for Asda’s income tracker for the third quarter of 2022, suggests the average family here was left with only £95.10 per week to spend on discretionary goods and services.

Food inflation also reached an all-time high with shoppers now paying 10.6% more than they were a year ago, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen IQ index.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “We know that millions of people are skipping meals through the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades but our new research tells us where around the UK support is most urgently needed.

“The supermarkets have the ability to take action and make a real difference to communities all around the UK. That’s why we’re calling on them to ensure everyone has easy access to budget food ranges.”