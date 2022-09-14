Access to Hillsborough Castle Gardens free until Sunday ‘for quiet reflection’ ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Hillsborough Castle’s iconic gardens will open free of charge to the public until Sunday September 18 “for quiet reflection” ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

As a mark of respect, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will then close on Monday for the state funeral.

They posted on Facebook that access for the public is via the main carpark off the A1 as well as the main village entrance.

Translink announced that, as of 8pm on Wednesday September 14, the park and ride services are no longer available from the Eikon Centre and Lisburn Train Station into the village and normal passenger services will commence from Thursday September 15.

Enterprise services will also no longer include a stop in Lisburn.

Thousands lined the streets of Royal Hillsborough on Tuesday for the chance to see and even meet the new monarch, King Charles III.

As the King and the Queen Consort entered the grounds of the castle a 21-round gun salute rang out, while the Historic Royal Palaces flew the Royal Standard at full mast.

King Charles then hosted a private audience with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, the leaders of the five biggest parties and Speaker Alex Maskey, who read a message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

A PSNI spokesperson has said it is expected that roads around and through Royal Hillsborough will reopen overnight.

