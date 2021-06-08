Access to NI Executive websites returns after outages hit multiples sites across globe 

Access to NI Executive websites has now returned after multiple outages affected government and news websites as well as social media platforms on Tuesday.

The Government website was affected and earlier gave an error message “Error 503 Service Unavailable” before access returned.

The official GOV.UK Twitter account said: "We are aware of the issues with http://GOV.UK which means that users may not be able to access the site. This is a wider issue affecting a number of other non-government sites. We are investigating this as a matter of urgency."

NI Executive department websites were also unavailable for a period and access has now returned.

New DUP leader Edwin Poots continued with announcements of new posts within his ministerial team on Twitter, having initially been expected to confirm the appointments earlier on Tuesday morning.

Websites also affected by the outage including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News appear to be gradually coming back online, but loading times are slow.,

Content delivery network Fastly, which has been widely reported as the source of the problem, updated its service status page, saying: "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

Amazon’s website also seemed to face an outage while Spotify, Reddit and Twitch were also affected.

Fastly offers services such as speeding up loading times for websites, protecting them from denial-of-service cyberattacks and helping them deal with bursts of traffic in order to stay online and stable.

A spokesperson said shortly before 12pm the issue was identified and a fix was being implemented.