Accident victim will be ‘sadly missed’

The funeral will take place today of a popular Co Antrim man who died in a tragic workplace accident.

Peter 'Speedy' Reid (52) died in the collision on Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare, last Thursday.

A service will take place this afternoon at Ramseys Funeral Parlour in Larne, followed by interment in Larne Cemetery.

A family notice said he would be “sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family and extended family circle.”

Relatives said donations in lieu of flowers could be made to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Mr Reid was from the Islandmagee area.

It is believed he became trapped underneath an oil tanker during the incident which happened at around 1.50pm on Thursday afternoon.

His son led tributes, saying in a social media post: “You were the biggest inspiration for me, looking up to a man that I wanted to be like.

"I love you so much dad, words don’t describe it - rest easy big man and I’ll see you again."

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.