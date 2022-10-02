Accidental blaze at Co Down building extinguished after fire service operation

Firefighters at the Co Down incident Credit: NIFRS

A blaze at a Co Down industrial estate building has been extinguished on Sunday afternoon after a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service operation.

Six fire appliances and almost 40 firefighters dealt with the building fire which started before 9am at Sash Refurbishment on the Glen Road in Comber.

An NIFRS spokesperson said crews were tasked to the scene from around with a command support unit from Lisburn also part of the operation.

Images from the scene show firefighters using an aerial appliance to tackle the fire.

They said the fire was extinguished and the incident closed at 12.26pm.

The estate on the Glen Road houses a number of businesses.

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire in a building at Sash Refurbishment, Glen Road, Comber at 08:50 on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

"Six Fire Appliances from Comber, Carryduff, Newtownards, Knock, Whitla, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, an Aerial Appliance from Springfield, 39 Firefighters, 4 Officers and the Firefighter Emergency Support Service (FESS) were in attendance.

"Firefighters used 3 jets and a Thermal Image Camera to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental. The incident closed at 12.26.”