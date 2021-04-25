Accountancy apprenticeship programme to create 100 jobs

The Accounting Technicians Ireland Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Accountancy is a two-year, funded, work-based learning programme.

Zara Malcolmson scored top marks on the island of Ireland as an accounting technician apprentice (Fintan Clarke/PA)

An accountancy apprenticeship programme is to create 100 jobs in Northern Ireland.

The Accounting Technicians Ireland Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Accountancy is a two-year, funded, work-based learning programme in which locally-placed apprentices earn at least the national minimum wage.

Applications are now open for the programme, which starts in September and is delivered through regional colleges in Belfast, Coleraine, Londonderry, Lisburn, Newry and Omagh.

Large firms and smaller practices, as well as industry and the public sector, have all embraced the programme.

The announcement comes at the start of Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week, which begins on Monday.

A County Down woman who scored top marks on the island as an Accounting Technicians Ireland apprentice has encouraged people to apply.

You earn as you learn. It is state-funded, so there are no student loans and you bring home a salary Apprentice Zara Malcolmson

Zara Malcolmson, 21, from Rathfriland, went straight to the Higher-Level Apprenticeship run through Southern Regional College, Newry, after completing her A-levels.

She attended college one day a week whilst the other four were spent working with SM Vint and Co Accountants, Banbridge.

Zara scored top marks in her year two exams and took up the offer of a training contract with SM Vint to further pursue a Chartered Accountancy qualification.

“I really enjoyed the work aspect, being in the office four days-a-week allowed me gain huge experience,” she said.

“Work colleagues passed on knowledge which I applied to my studies, as well as using it in day-to-day tasks.

“Also, the learnings and skills I gained from study modules were very applicable to the work I faced.

“You earn as you learn. It is state-funded, so there are no student loans and you bring home a salary.”

An extension to the New Apprenticeship Incentive Scheme was announced by the Department for the Economy earlier this month which aims to support employers recruiting apprentices.

Until March 2022, employers in Northern Ireland will be eligible for up to £3,000 for each apprenticeship created.

Gabriela Airini, head of apprenticeship at Accounting Technicians Ireland, said the incentive will increase employer participation.

“Since the programme’s foundation in 2014, the Higher-Level Apprenticeship has been the source of over 500 jobs in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“Each year, more employers sign up and we now partner with over 100 employers across 13 sectors.”

Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week runs from this Monday to Friday.

Led by the Department for the Economy, events will raise the profile of apprenticeships by bringing together third-level institutions, employers and councils.

It will highlight the benefits of becoming an apprentice and showcase how apprenticeships can strengthen and grow business, communities and the wider economy.

For more details, see accountingtechniciansireland.ie