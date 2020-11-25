Accused (47) denies role in Christine Lampard burglary plot

An alleged escort accused of being the "matriarch" behind the largest domestic burglary plot in UK history - which saw the home of TV presenter Christine Lampard raided - told a detective he had "lovely blue eyes" during questioning, a court has heard.

Maria Mester made the comments after she was arrested at Stansted Airport in January.

Isleworth Crown Court heard Mester (47) was detained while wearing a pair of £6,000 earrings allegedly stolen during a £25m raid on the Kensington home of socialite Tamara Ecclestone.

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard and his wife, Co Down native Christine, had about £60,000 in watches and jewellery stolen the previous week.

Mester, her son Emil Bogdan Savastru (30), her friend Sorin Marcovici (53), and Alexandru Stan (49) all deny conspiring to burgle three homes in west London last December.

The four are not on trial for the actual heists, which also included thefts of cash, property and jewellery from the homes of the Lampards and late Leicester City FC chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Four men accused of being the burglars can't be named for legal reasons.

The court heard how Mester denied being part of the plot following her arrest, but repeatedly asked for a cigarette. She told Detective Constable Glen Peach: "I know you want the big people, I don't have anything to do with it."

Asked why she was wearing stolen earrings, Mester replied: "What lovely blue eyes you have. Let me smoke a cigarette, blue eyes."

The detective thanked her for the compliment, before asking her about her involvement.

But Mester insisted: "Can you let me smoke a cigarette please? My brain is blowing up."

Prosecutors say Mester and her three co-defendants were all involved as members of the alleged burglars' "supporting cast", by arranging transport, accommodation and other assistance, before helping launder the proceeds.

The trial continues.